5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to TMZ, Britney Spear's first ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is thinking about asking for an increase in child support from Britney. Federline, who shares two sons with Spears, Jayden James and Sean Preston, currently receives $40K a month in child support.

However, TMZ states that Britney and Kevin came to that financial agreement when they both took care of the kids 50% of the time. As of a few months ago, Federline moved to Hawaii with his two sons and new wife Victoria.

Sources state that Federline encouraged his sons to say goodbye to their mom before the move, but both kids refused. TMZ also states that the boys haven't seen their mom in almost 2 years.

Federline now lives with his kids full time, hence his reported desire to increase child support payments. Although it's not clear how this will all unfold, Britney fans feel sorry for the popstar. Take a look!