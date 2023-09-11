5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a rough Monday? You're not alone! These celebs are struggling too. Take a look!
According to TMZ, Britney Spear's first ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is thinking about asking for an increase in child support from Britney. Federline, who shares two sons with Spears, Jayden James and Sean Preston, currently receives $40K a month in child support.
However, TMZ states that Britney and Kevin came to that financial agreement when they both took care of the kids 50% of the time. As of a few months ago, Federline moved to Hawaii with his two sons and new wife Victoria.
Sources state that Federline encouraged his sons to say goodbye to their mom before the move, but both kids refused. TMZ also states that the boys haven't seen their mom in almost 2 years.
Federline now lives with his kids full time, hence his reported desire to increase child support payments. Although it's not clear how this will all unfold, Britney fans feel sorry for the popstar. Take a look!
Onto the next celeb!
According to USWeekly, Barrymore confirmed that she plans to resume her talk show despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes. CBS Media Ventures announced last week that the fourth season of The Drew Barrymore Show was scheduled to premiere on September 18.
TMZ states that Barrymore's decision to move forward with her show, which she announced on yesterday on Instagram, proved to be rather divisive. In the Instagram announcement, Barrymore shared a lengthy, controversial explanation of her decision. Take a look!
Barrymore wrote on Sunday, September 10th, "I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television.
It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show.
However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.
I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic.
Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible.
We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."
According to TMZ, the Writer's Guild of America was extremely upset by Barrymore's statement. A member of The Guild reported to USWeekly that "The Guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production for the duration of the strike." Internet users also seem offended by Drew's decision to move forward with the show.
What do YOU think of Drew's decision? Onto the next celeb!
According to USWeekly, the world premiere of Lil Nas X's documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, faced an unexpected bomb threat at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, September 9th. The premiere was delayed by a full 30 minutes, USWeekly confirmed.
On the night of the premiere, Judy Lung, VP Public Relations and Communications of the Toronto International Film Festival stated, “Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero screening. Our standard security measures remained in place during this time and the screening commenced with a slight delay."
UsWeekly states that Lung went on to say, "To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist.” Fortunately, everyone at the festival was unharmed, including Lil Nas X, whose premiere eventually went off without a hitch! Phew!
Two more celebs!
According to TMZ, Gary Busey, 79, might be in trouble with the cops after his latest alleged traffic mishap. Sources state that Gary was chased down by a woman on the Pacific Coast Highway who claims that Busey rear-ended her car in Malibu and drove away. The woman posted this video of the incident.
TMZ states that the sheriff's deputies in Malibu are sadly familiar with Gary's alleged bad driving habits, so much so that cops allegedly want Busey to retake his driving test. An internet user seemed to agree that Busey should retake the test.
Onto the final celeb!
It looks like Lil Nas X wasn't the only one worried about safety this past weekend. UsWeekly states that Ed Sheeran upset fans after cancelling his Las Vegas concert a mere hour before the show, due to a “safety issue” at the venue.
While fans were waiting outside for the show to begin, Sheeran shared a statement on his Instagram that read, “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has traveled in for this and I wish I could change it.”
According to UsWeekly, Sheeran later added that, "refunds would be offered to those who were unable to attend the rescheduled show." The singer explained that the concert would be postponed for Saturday, October 28th.
There were no further details about what kind of saftey issue Sheeran was facing. Hopefully he made the right choice in canceling!
There you have it. 5 Celebs who are roughing it this Monday.