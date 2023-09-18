5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to TMZ, Meghan Markle's father claims that his daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry are "cruel" for not letting him see his grandkids. Thomas Markle told the hosts on "Good Morning Britain," that he no longer has access to 3 year old Archie and 2 year old Lilibet.

TMZ states that Thomas went on to say, "I’m very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, to deny the right to see their grandchild. The other thing is I’ve done nothing wrong."

Markle continued, "There’s nothing that points to say I’m a bad guy. I’m a really loving father and she knows that, and there’s no excuse for treating me this way ... no excuse to treat grandparents that way."

Is Grandpa Markle right to call his daughter and son-in-law "cruel?" TMZ reports that Meghan started to distance herself from her father in 2018, when he allegedly scored some cash from paparazzi after leaking information about his own daughter.