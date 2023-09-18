5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a rough Monday? You're not alone! These celebs are struggling too.
According to TMZ, Meghan Markle's father claims that his daughter and son-in-law, Prince Harry are "cruel" for not letting him see his grandkids. Thomas Markle told the hosts on "Good Morning Britain," that he no longer has access to 3 year old Archie and 2 year old Lilibet.
TMZ states that Thomas went on to say, "I’m very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, to deny the right to see their grandchild. The other thing is I’ve done nothing wrong."
Markle continued, "There’s nothing that points to say I’m a bad guy. I’m a really loving father and she knows that, and there’s no excuse for treating me this way ... no excuse to treat grandparents that way."
Is Grandpa Markle right to call his daughter and son-in-law "cruel?" TMZ reports that Meghan started to distance herself from her father in 2018, when he allegedly scored some cash from paparazzi after leaking information about his own daughter.
Now that Thomas Markle is back in the spotlight, people took to the internet to share their (somewhat harsh) opinions about him. Take a look!
Whose side are YOU on? Onto the next celeb!
On Saturday, September 16th, four women shared very serious me-too related accusations about Brand in an article in The Times, a British Newspaper. USWeekly reports that Brand completely denies all of these “very serious criminal” allegations about his "promiscuous" past.
Brand released this video on his social media addressing his alleged "victim's" accusations. In the video, Brand states, “As I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual,” he said.
Brand goes onto say in the video, “I was always transparent about that then almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question [if] there is another agenda at play?”
USWeekly states that Brand also indicates that these accusations are part of a larger "conspiracy theory" against him. Despite Brand's denial, do you think these serious allegations could be true?
Internet users seem to think he's lying. Author Naomi Klein offers this controversial opinion about the situation. Take a look!
Onto the next celeb!
TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian and her 7-year-old son Saint were walking to an Islands burger joint in L.A. on Friday after his basketball game. Saint was with a few friends, his mother Kim, and several bodyguards. Paparazzi was everywhere.
According to TMZ, Saint threw up his middle finger to photographers. Afterwards, Kim scolded Saint slightly, trying to get him to behave. Although sources says that Kim looked like she was parenting her child properly, internet users seemed to think that Saint's behavior says more about his father, Kanye West.
Two more celebs!
According to USWeekly, Drew Barrymore announced that The Drew Barrymore Show will no longer premiere until the Hollywood strikes are over. This decision comes a week after her initial choice to resume production during the Writer's Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA actors' union strikes.
David Slack, a TV writer who is currently on strike with WGA, reposted Barrymore's Instagram post on Sunday. Take a look!
Despite Drew's apology, internet users don't necessarily buy her claim that she has "listened to everyone."
Other internet users are coming to the talk show host's defense.
Does Drew deserve this level of scrutiny? One final celeb!
According to TMZ, Bill Maher, like Barrymore, decided not to bring back his talk show "Real Time" back without writers during the WGA/SAG strikes.
TMZ states that Bill said, "My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike. Now that both sides have agreed to go back to the negotiating table I'm going to delay the return of Real Time, for now, and hope they can finally get this done."
Internet users do not seem to care about Maher's decision, so they roasted him online. Take a look!
There you have it! Five celebrities having a rough Monday. We hope yours is better! For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.