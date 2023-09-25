5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. So are these celebs. Take a look!
According to TMZ, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce has taken a turn for the worse. Sources report that Sophie and Joe are now in the middle of an intense custody battle over their 2 children. USWeekly states that last week, Sophie Turner filed a child abduction lawsuit against Joe Jonas.
In the filing, Turner claims that Jonas "wrongfully detained their children in New York City," after the couple originally agreed to make the U.K. their family's "forever home." TMZ reports that Sophie also claims that Joe "refused to turn over the passports of their 2 kids."
Just days after Turner filed the suit, several reports surfaced about the couple's agreement to "NOT take their kids outside the greater New York City area for now." Internet users, most of whom are on Sophie's side, are VERY invested in the drama. Take a look!
Speaking of Taylor Swift, onto the next floundering celeb!
According to USAToday, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, might be Taylor Swift's new boyfriend. The two were spotted leaving the Kansas City Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Daily Loud posted this photograph of the rumored couple, already nicknamed "Traylor," leaving the stadium together in a convertible.
According to TMZ, Travis's game day oufit on Sunday got a LOT of attention. This video captures the alleged couple walking through the stadium as Travis sports his bold ensemble, a white denim getup with blue spattered designs on it. Internet users are mocking Travis for this apparently "loud" outfit. Take a look!
Could the rumors be true about Taylor and her loudly dressed BF? Onto the next celeb!
TMZ reports that Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with Travis Barker's baby, was blasted by the mayor of Malibu for allegedly lying about having a permit for her latest poolside event.
Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein took to Facebook to complain about Kourtney's "disrespectful behavior."
In the lengthy post, Mayor Silverstein wrote, “I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me, which was that the house wass being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event." Silverstein claims that calling the Kardashian's baby shower an "influencer event," was a lie.
TMZ reports that Mayor Silverstein thought that Kardashian was given "special treatment," alleging that "the City approved a Special Events Permit for the event in record time under absolutely false pretenses."
It's not clear whether or not Kourtney will suffer consequenes for this alleged "permit violation." Does she deserve punishment, or is Silverstein overreacting? What do YOU think?
Emma Heming, Willis's wife, told TMZ that Bruce's dementia has gotten "much worse." Heming also made an appearance on the Today show to discuss Bruce's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia in detail. According to Heming, "It's hard to know how aware Bruce is of all this." Amidst Bruce's ongoing health crisis, Willis fans have shown nothing but love for the suffering star. Take a look!
PeopleMagazine reports that actress Sophia Loren, 89, is in the hospital after falling down at her home in Switzerland. Reports state that the incident "happened Sunday in the bathroom of her home in Geneva and that she suffered several fractures, including to her femur and hip." Many internet users shared their love and support for the actress. Take a look!
This fan even cracked a little joke while sending good wishes to the injured star.
We hope Sophia heals soon!
There you have it, 5 celebrities who are struggling this Monday.