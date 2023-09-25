5 People Having a Bad Monday

4. Football Star Travis Kelce (Taylor Swift's rumored new boyfriend), because he is being mocked by his denim outfit.

But how bad WAS this outfit? shutterstock

According to USAToday, Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, might be Taylor Swift's new boyfriend. The two were spotted leaving the Kansas City Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Daily Loud posted this photograph of the rumored couple, already nicknamed "Traylor," leaving the stadium together in a convertible.

According to TMZ, Travis's game day oufit on Sunday got a LOT of attention. This video captures the alleged couple walking through the stadium as Travis sports his bold ensemble, a white denim getup with blue spattered designs on it. Internet users are mocking Travis for this apparently "loud" outfit. Take a look!

Could the rumors be true about Taylor and her loudly dressed BF? Onto the next celeb!

3. Kourtney Kardashian, because she was blasted by the Malibu mayor for allegedly not having a permit for her mansion party.

Did Kourtney break the law? shutterstock

TMZ reports that Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant with Travis Barker's baby, was blasted by the mayor of Malibu for allegedly lying about having a permit for her latest poolside event.

Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein took to Facebook to complain about Kourtney's "disrespectful behavior."

In the lengthy post, Mayor Silverstein wrote, “I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property. Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me, which was that the house wass being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event." Silverstein claims that calling the Kardashian's baby shower an "influencer event," was a lie.

TMZ reports that Mayor Silverstein thought that Kardashian was given "special treatment," alleging that "the City approved a Special Events Permit for the event in record time under absolutely false pretenses."

It's not clear whether or not Kourtney will suffer consequenes for this alleged "permit violation." Does she deserve punishment, or is Silverstein overreacting? What do YOU think?

2. Bruce Willis, because according to his wife, his dementia has taken a turn for the worse.

Are you OK Bruce? shutterstock

Emma Heming, Willis's wife, told TMZ that Bruce's dementia has gotten "much worse." Heming also made an appearance on the Today show to discuss Bruce's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia in detail. According to Heming, "It's hard to know how aware Bruce is of all this." Amidst Bruce's ongoing health crisis, Willis fans have shown nothing but love for the suffering star. Take a look! 1. Sophia Loren, because the famous actress, 89, fell down in her home.