5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to TMZ, Britney Spears "lost it" on Instagram this past Saturday when she demanded an apology from police after cops came to her house to do a welfare check.

TMZ reports that this all started after Britney was dancing with knives in one of her Instagram videos. Although the popstar claims she was honoring Shakira's recent performance at the VMAs and that the knives were "fake", the performance still looked dangerous.

According to USWeekly, fans got really concerned after Spears posted another knife-dancing video a day later with a bandage on her arm and cut on her leg.

Spears shared a lengthy caption in an Instagram post after officers investigated her home on Saturday. “Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology."

Spears continued in the Instagram caption, " I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! ... It's about power for cops. As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions!"

Some fans took to the internet to come to the popstar's defense.

Other fans thought cops made the right decision checking in Spears.

What do YOU think?

2. Pete Davidson, because he crashed his car in LA after a stand up gig.

Oh no Pete! shutterstock

According to PageSix, Pete Davidson crashed his SUV after leaving a stand-up comedy gig at The Wiltern in LA this past Saturday. Sources report that the crash comes as no surprise. Last July, Davidson entered an 18-month rehabilitation program after receiving a reckless driving charge.

Page Six reports that Davidson was the driver’s seat in a black SUV with another man in his passenger seat and three others in the backseat. The crew was allegedly leaving a post-show after party with Pete, when he side-swiped the vehicle against the wall of a building.

Pete's crash didn't make huge waves in the news, which upset some internet users, who seem to think that Davidson deserves as much scrutiny as Spears (who is also having a bad Monday.) Take a look!

What is YOUR take on Pete's reckless driving? Regardless, we're glad that him and his passengers are alive and well!

1. Kelly Rowland, because she had a wardrobe malfunction during Paris Fashion Week.

Oops! shutterstock

According to PageSix, former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland looked gorgeous in a brown gown during Paris Fashion Week last Thursday, but she had a bit of a dress malfunction! Rowland smiled for the cameras as she sported her stunning dress, but accidentally revealed the top of her b00b!

PageSix reports that despite the wardrobe mishap, Rowland didn't seem to be embarrassed. The popstar, who also sported diamond earrings and a diamond cuff bracelet, quickly recovered and kept smiling for the cameras. The rest of Rowland's time in Paris went off without a hitch!

There you have it. Five celebrities who are having a rough Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at 5 People Having a Bad Week.