5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to PeopleMagazine, P!nk had to cancel part of her tour due to a sinus infection. Upon canceling her show in Arlington, Texas, the popstar posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram.
P!nk, the 44 year old Grammy winner, wrote, “Hi everyone. I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight. I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show.” Her regretful announcement didn't end there.
People reports that P!nk went on to say, "I will be rescheduling tonight’s show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX for Sunday November 26th of this year. All tickets will be honored, and it will be a phenomenal show. I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. It is never my intention. Sending you all love x Pink."
We hope you feel better P!nk!
According to ENews, Travis Barker, who is excited to welcome his first child with Kourtney Kardashian, shared that recently suffered from an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, a difficult disorder associated with face pain.
ENews reports that symptoms of this condition can include unbearable pain on one side of the face, with painful attacks that last between a few seconds and a few minutes. Other symptoms can be numbness or throbbing sensations. Poor Travis. His fans have shared nothing but love for Barker. Take a look!
We hope Travis has a speedy recovery!
According to TMZ, Britney Spears "lost it" on Instagram this past Saturday when she demanded an apology from police after cops came to her house to do a welfare check.
TMZ reports that this all started after Britney was dancing with knives in one of her Instagram videos. Although the popstar claims she was honoring Shakira's recent performance at the VMAs and that the knives were "fake", the performance still looked dangerous.
According to USWeekly, fans got really concerned after Spears posted another knife-dancing video a day later with a bandage on her arm and cut on her leg.
Spears shared a lengthy caption in an Instagram post after officers investigated her home on Saturday. “Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology."
Spears continued in the Instagram caption, " I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! ... It's about power for cops. As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions!"
Some fans took to the internet to come to the popstar's defense.
Other fans thought cops made the right decision checking in Spears.
What do YOU think?
According to PageSix, Pete Davidson crashed his SUV after leaving a stand-up comedy gig at The Wiltern in LA this past Saturday. Sources report that the crash comes as no surprise. Last July, Davidson entered an 18-month rehabilitation program after receiving a reckless driving charge.
Page Six reports that Davidson was the driver’s seat in a black SUV with another man in his passenger seat and three others in the backseat. The crew was allegedly leaving a post-show after party with Pete, when he side-swiped the vehicle against the wall of a building.
Pete's crash didn't make huge waves in the news, which upset some internet users, who seem to think that Davidson deserves as much scrutiny as Spears (who is also having a bad Monday.) Take a look!
What is YOUR take on Pete's reckless driving? Regardless, we're glad that him and his passengers are alive and well!
According to PageSix, former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland looked gorgeous in a brown gown during Paris Fashion Week last Thursday, but she had a bit of a dress malfunction! Rowland smiled for the cameras as she sported her stunning dress, but accidentally revealed the top of her b00b!
PageSix reports that despite the wardrobe mishap, Rowland didn't seem to be embarrassed. The popstar, who also sported diamond earrings and a diamond cuff bracelet, quickly recovered and kept smiling for the cameras. The rest of Rowland's time in Paris went off without a hitch!
