5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to TMZ, Britney Spears seems to have injured herself again after posting several knife dancing videos. In the Instagram video that has since been deleted from the popstar's account, Britney has a large bandage around her right index finger. Britney has offered zero explanation about this newest disturbing dance video. Her fan base is extremely concerned. Take a look!

This fan thinks Britney might be "off her meds."

What do YOU think is really going on with Britney?

According to TMZ, Gerwig is working on a new project that is giving her intense anxiety. Although Gerwig didn't elaborate on what type of project is giving her grief, she said in an interview with Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, "It’s hard and I’m having recurring nightmares." Although no one is quite sure what Greta is talking about, there are rumors swirling around the internet. Take a look!

That's right! According to Variety, Gerwig is allegedly writing and directing two Chronicles of Narnia films. Could Narnia be inducing Greta's nightmares? Regardless, a fan who believes in Greta's directorial ability made an encouraging Barbie themed joke.

Hopefully the nightmares let up!

3. One of Netflix's Love is Blind's participants, because she is suing the production company over an assault claim.

How will this all play out? shutterstock

According to People, Tran Dang, who was a participant on Love is Blind's fifth season, is suing the show's production company over an alleged se%ual assault claim.

PageSix reports that Dang apparently filed a lawsuit against the Love Is Blind production team, claiming that she was se%ually assaulted on set by her then-fiancé, Thomas Smith. According to Dang, the Love is Blind team did nothing to stop the alleged incident.

Although people don't exactly know what's going on, some internet users have already come to Tran Dang's defense.

What is YOUR take on this claim?

2. Arnold Schwarzenegger, because he doens't feel good about his body anymore.

Poor Arnold! shutterstock

According to PageSix, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently expressed that he has developed low self esteem in his old age. Schwarzenegger made an appearance on the “The Howard Stern Show” this past Wednesday, and opened up about how he dislikes his body now that he isn't young anymore. Take a look!

Arnold says in the video, “Every day I do look in a mirror and I say ,'Yep, you suck.' I look at this body. Look at those pectoral muscles that used to be firm and perky and really powerful with a striation in there. Now they’re just hanging there. I mean, what the he$$ is going on here?” Poor Arnold! We hope that he can feel better about himself soon.

1. Olivia Wilde, because Swifties are mad at her after she made a "rude" comment about Taylor's new relationship.

Watch out Olivia! shutterstock

According to PageSix, Swifties are slamming Olivia Wilde after she shared a tweet that seemed to roast Taylor Swift. The tweet read “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” Although the intent of Olivia's tweet isn't totally clear, Swifties are not happy with Olivia's comment.

One user wrote, "Didn’t she date Harry Styles or am I missing something,” referring to her past relationship with the musician who Taylor Swift ALSO dated.

That's right, Olivia dated actor Jason Sudekis as well.

Brutal! However, some people are coming to Olivia's defense.

Does Olivia deserve this scrutiny for her internet post? What do YOU think?

There you have it. 5 People having a bad Monday.