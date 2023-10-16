5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to USWeekly, Madonna is recovering from a recent bacterial infection that made her scared for her life.

At her recent show at London's O2 Arena, Madonna said on stage, “I didn’t think I was going to make it. Neither did my children, that’s why I woke up with them all around me. I forgot five days of my life — or my death. But the angels were protecting me." Fans expressed their gratitude for the popstar's health!