5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebrities are having a rough time too. Take a look!
PageSix, and several other sources report that beloved Hollywood actress Suzanne Somers, has tragically passed away. The Three’s Company star, 76, died this past Sunday after fighting a years-long battle with cancer. Many celebrities and fans of the actress took to the internet to mourn the loss of this icon. Take a look!
Many internet users are devastated by her passing.
R.I.P. Suzanne!
According to USWeekly, Madonna is recovering from a recent bacterial infection that made her scared for her life.
At her recent show at London's O2 Arena, Madonna said on stage, “I didn’t think I was going to make it. Neither did my children, that’s why I woke up with them all around me. I forgot five days of my life — or my death. But the angels were protecting me." Fans expressed their gratitude for the popstar's health!
Thankfully, Madonna's show in London went off withouth a hitch! We hope she continues to feel healthy.
According to USWeekly, Travis Scott, the 32 year old rapper, mysteriously cancelled the second show of his Circus Maxiumus Tour. Fans began showing up for the concert in Raleigh on Saturday, where they were told to turn around right before showtime. Fans expressed their dismay for the last minute cancellation on the internet.
According to USWeekly, Jessica Simpson admitted to being "hilariously mistaken" for Britney Spears this past Saturday. Simpson posted on her Instagram to share that she was approached by a fan who wanted an autograph.
However, the fan thought that Simpson, who was with her daughter, Maxwell, was ACTUALLY pop icon, Britney Spears.
Simpson also captured her shock in this Twitter/X post. Some fans found the "humiliating" mishap funny. Take a look!
Some of Simpson's fans were surprised by the mistake!
Some fans were determined to let Jessica know that she's better off than Britney.
We hope you're not TOO embarrassed Jessica! One final celeb.
According to PageSix, Justin Timberlake is concerned about Spears' upcoming tell-all memoir. The Woman in Me is scheduled to be released on October 24th. PageSix reveals that Justin is, "very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him.”
Timberlake and Spears had a high-profile relationships for three years, and then broke up in 2002. Britney Spears fans have taken to the internet to express THEIR concern about Justin's concern. Take a look!
This Britney fan went so far as to criticize Justin's career.
There you have it. 5 celebs who are roughing it today. We hope your day is better! For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at 5 People Having a Bad Week.