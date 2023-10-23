5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are having a bizarre Monday too. Take a look!
According to USWeekly, Travis Kelce was recently referred to as "Taylor's boyfriend," by an onlooker at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 22nd. Since late September, Taylor Swift’s relationship with Kelce, along with her attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games, has been a hot topic in the news. PageSix reports that some internet users are even calling Kelce "Mr. Swift."
Although USWeekly says that the football star didn't seem that upset by being labeled "Taylor's Boyfriend," internet users have expressed concern for the Chiefs player. Take a look!
That said, some fans seem to be embracing the term "Taylor's Boyfriend."
According to PageSix, Britney Spears has gotten extremely cryptic on her Instagram leading up to the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me. Spears deactivated her Instagram profile on Saturday, October 21st and reactivated it yesterday. The first photo back after the reactivation was allegedly rather disturbing.
The post featured a heart-shaped cake topped with pink b-day candles and writing that read, “See you in hell.” Fans are creeped out and excited, to say the least. Take a look!
Britney ALSO released a long explanation via Twitter/X about her feelings surrouding The Woman in Me.
As always, some fans shared their love and support for the cryptic Queen of Pop.
According to PageSix, Emily Blunt is under fire for a old interview where she referred to a Chili’s waitress as “enormous.” Blunt, 40, shared a story on the Jonathan Ross show in 2012 about how she dined at Chili's in Louisiana while she was filming "Looper." Blunt was quoted in saying, “The girl who was serving me was enormous. I think she got freebie meals at Chili’s.”
The internet is NOT happy with Emily.
Will Emily recover from her rude comment?
According to E!, Lupita Nyong'o is going through a difficult breakup from ex-boyfriend Selema Masekela. Lupita shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday, "Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news. The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm."
Although not much is known about her Masekela, who is a fashion designer, many people have shared their support and love for the heartbroken actress. Take a look!
Even celebrity Marlon Wayans weighed in on the breakup.
We hope you feel better Lupita!
According to PageSix, Jada's tell-all memoir, Worthy, is not being received very well. SNL even released a parody of Jada, which pokes fun at her "disturbing" book. Take a look!
Along with being made fun of on national television, Jada's memoir is being heavily criticized on the internet.
This internet user was extremely harsh on Jada.
Will YOU be reading Worthy?
There you have it! 5 celebrities who are having a rough day.