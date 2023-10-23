5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to USWeekly, Travis Kelce was recently referred to as "Taylor's boyfriend," by an onlooker at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 22nd. Since late September, Taylor Swift’s relationship with Kelce, along with her attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games, has been a hot topic in the news. PageSix reports that some internet users are even calling Kelce "Mr. Swift."

Although USWeekly says that the football star didn't seem that upset by being labeled "Taylor's Boyfriend," internet users have expressed concern for the Chiefs player. Take a look!