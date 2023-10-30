5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? So are these celebs! Take a look!

5. Matthew Perry, because he tragically passed away this past Saturday.

R.I.P Matthew shutterstock

Beloved star of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Matthew Perry, passed away on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Perry drowned in his jacuzzi after suffering from cardiac arrest. Although Matthew was known for struggling with addiction to alcohol and drugs, no drugs were found at the scene.

Perry's family, other celebrities, and fans of the show F.R.I.E.N.D.S are devastated at the loss of Perry, who played Chandler Bing from 1994-2004. Take a look!

Gyweneth Paltrow shared this heartwarming post.

Mira Sorvino also mourned the loss of Matthew.

Fans all across the world have shared loving words about the TV star.

Rest in Power, Matthew Perry.

4. Jessica Biel, (Justin Timberlake's partner) because now SHE is getting mean Instagram comments after the release of Britney Spears's memoir.

You okay Jessica? shutterstock

According to PageSix, Justin Timberlake, 42, who was forced to turn off his Instagram comments on Thursday, now has to worry about his wife, Jessica Biel, who is receiving hate from Britney fans.

PageSix reports that in the comments section of Biel’s last Instgram post, which was on August 21st, she was swarmed by “The Britney Army” for allegedly not acknowledging Britney's past traumas. Britney fans on Twitter/X have also made a point to criticize Biel.

Does Jessica deserve this scrutiny?

3. Ione Skye, because she was texting with Matthew Perry just days before his tragic death.

No one is okay after the loss of Matthew... shutterstock

PageSix reports that Ione Skye, who is best known for her role on Arrested Development, was texting with Matthew Perry just days before his tragic death. Skye released screenshots of their texts on her Instagram, where Matthew wrote, "I hope you are healthy and happy."

This TwitterX user reposted the exchange.

Poor Ione!

2. Hank Azaria, who is also mourning the death of Matthew Perry, especially because Matthew helped him get sober.

Poor Hank :( shutterstock

According to the New York Post, actor Hank Azaria honored his good friend Matthew Perry on Sunday, calling the FRIENDS star “the funniest man ever.” Azaria also revealed in a heartfelt social media video that Perry had helped him get sober. Take a look!

In the emotional tribute to Perry, Azaria says, “Matthew was the first friend I made in Los Angeles, when I moved there. I was 21, he was 16. Matthew and I became really good friends. We were really more like brothers for a long time. We drank a lot together, we laughed a lot together, we were there for each other in the early days of our career.”

Hank also stated in the video, "I’m a sober guy for 17 years, and I wanna say that, the night I went into AA, Matthew brought me in. The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together. He was so caring and giving and wise. And he totally helped me get sober. And I really wish he could’ve, you know, found the – found it in himself to stay with the silver life more consistently."

Fans were touched by Azaria's kind words.

1. Adele, because she too is upset by the death of her beloved "Chandler."

:( shutterstock

Acccording to PageSix, Adele took a moment in her Las Vegas show on Saturday to pay tribute to Matthew Perry. A fan reposted the video on Twitter/X.

Poor Adele. R.I.P Matthew!

There you have it, 5 celebrities who are having a difficult Monday.