5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to The Daily Beast, Lauryn Hill is under fire for canceling shows and for her general tardiness. The singer, who is currently touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, rescheduled concerts in Philadelphia and Texas due to vocal damage.

Hill recently graced the stage in Los Angeles this past Saturday and addressed her cancellations publicly, saying “Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night.” The Daily Beast reports that she apparently showed up late to that concert, which she has a reputation for doing. Fans weren't necessarily thrilled with Hill's 'entitled' sentiment about them being lucky to see her. Take a look!