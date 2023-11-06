5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a tough Monday? You're not alone! These celebrities are having a difficult day too. Take a look!
According to PageSix, Nick Carter revealed to E!News this past Friday that he is "still grieving the death of his late brother, Aaron Carter." Aaron, the I Want Candy singer, struggled with addiction and mental health issues for years prior to his passing on November 5, 2022. Nick reveals his complicated feelings surrounding Aaron's death in this interview with E!News. Take a look.
Nick states in the video, “I’m just still processing the whole thing, and sometimes you push it down because you don’t want to think about it. And then it comes out, like this. I’m hoping one day I can make sense of it all.” Poor Nick! We can only hope that his grieving process becomes easier as time goes on.
According to The Daily Beast, Lauryn Hill is under fire for canceling shows and for her general tardiness. The singer, who is currently touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, rescheduled concerts in Philadelphia and Texas due to vocal damage.
Hill recently graced the stage in Los Angeles this past Saturday and addressed her cancellations publicly, saying “Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night.” The Daily Beast reports that she apparently showed up late to that concert, which she has a reputation for doing. Fans weren't necessarily thrilled with Hill's 'entitled' sentiment about them being lucky to see her. Take a look!
According to PeopleMagazine, Perry was laid to rest this past Saturday during a private funeral in Los Angeles. The cast released a joint statement saying, "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. We will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Like his former castmates, fans of Perry and the show are still processing the death of the beloved Chandler Bing. Despite the heart-wrenching funeral, many internet users have decided to honor the star by referencing some of Perry's most iconic moments on FRIENDS. Take a look!
Some fans chose to be more sentimental.
R.I.P. Matthew.
According to PageSix, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, burst into tears onstage at BravoCon 2023 when asked about her breakup with Mauricio Umansky.
Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency, a company that represents top celebrities, developers, and resort brands. Umansky gained more recognition after appearing on RHOBH with Richards, who he was married to for 26 years. The couple separated in October 2023.
Take a look at the video of Kyle breaking down.
Some fans of the Real Housewives universe felt sympathy for Richards's divorce.
Some fans are annoyed by her tears.
Some fans are impressed...
According to PageSix, Lupita Nyong’o is still adjusting from her split from fashion designer Selema Masekela. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress thanked her close friend Palmer Hefferan, who has been supporting her during this difficult time.
Nyongo wrote, “Recently, when my life was turned upside-down from heartbreak, Palmer flew in swiftly to be by my side and help me through the hardest days as I adjusted to my new reality. She made me delicious meals, she found me therapeutic activities to get my mind off things, she cried with me and made me laugh until I cried a more joyful kind of tear.”
PageSix reports that Nyong'o also adopted a cat to cope with the pain.
Fans couldn't be more supportive of the struggling actress.
