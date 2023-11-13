5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are having a rough time too! Take a look!
According to TMZ, Adam Driver, who is currently promoting his latest movie, Ferrari, got angry during a Q&A session after a question "annoyed him." The actor was at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland after a special screening of Ferrari this past Sunday.
A member of the crowd asked Driver about the crash scenes in the movie, wondering why they were so, "harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me." TMZ reports that Driver responded to the question with a, "F&&k you. I don’t know? Next question."
It looks like the "rude" question really upset the actor. Some internet users even tried to analyze Driver's negative reaction.
According to TMZ, Taylor Swift's concert came to a screeching halt in Buenos Aires this past Sunday. Swift was vibing on stage until she completely stopped singing because fans were throwing "presents" at her. Multiple Swifties were haphazardly tossing random objects and garbage onto the stage.
Taylor then said, "it scares me too much when (people) throw things on stage, please could you not throw anything." Clearly, the superstar was freaked out. Swifties on the internet were also scared on behalf of their beloved Taylor. Take a look!
According to TMZ, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are constantly fighting for the spot of best female rapper. Many celebrities like to weigh in on the feud. Singer Bebe Rexha recently shared her opinion on Instagram Live, which was in favor of Nicki Minaj over Cardi B.
Rexha said on social media, "Nicki's longevity and quality has been top-notch for a long time, plus she writes her own rhymes. It's well-known that Cardi B doesn't always put pen to paper for her own lyrics, and might outsource that part of the job at times." Some fans agree with Bebe, annoyed that Cardi doesn't always write her own rap lyrics.
Other fans came to Cardi's defense.
Cardi B has yet to comment on Bebe's harsh statement.
According to Out, singer Renee Rapp was snubbed by the Grammys this year despite the release of her critically acclaimed solo album, Snow Angel. Rapp, who is playing Regina George in the highly anticipated Mean Girls Movie, was already nominated for best new artist at the 2023 VMAs, but didn't make the cut for the Grammys. Fans are livid.
TMZ reports that actor/singer Keke Palmer is going through a messy separation from Darius Jackson. The ex-couple is also fighting for custody of their 8-month-old baby, Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Palmer claims that Jackson was abusive toward her and her son. A judge issued a temporary restraining order against Darius. That said, it looks like the order wasn't enough.
On Sunday night, a source close to Palmer told TMZ that Darius Jackson made his way into Palmer's home and cursed Keke out while trying to wrestle her phone out of her hands. Despite this report, Darius continues to deny abusing Keke. Palmer's fans are extremely concerned for Keke's abuse claims and for other women suffering from domestic violence.
We hope that Keke and her son are safe!
