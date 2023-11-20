5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are having a rough Monday too. Take a look!
According to PageSix, Taylor Swift said that she was “overwhelmed by grief” after a fan passed away shortly before her Brazil Eras Tour concert began this past week. The fan, who has been identified as Ana Clara Benevides, apparently died in reaction to the sweltering temperatures at the concert arena in Brazil. Taylor shared this tragic message on her social media to honor Ana.
Our heart goes out to the friends and family of Ana Clara Benevides.
According to PageSix, Jessica Hecht, who played Susan on FRIENDS, is, like many others, grieving the loss of Matthew Perry. Hecht told PageSix on Monday, "He was so silly when he was young, and he was so easy to love.”
Hecht went on to share her favorite episode of the hit show. It was apparently Season 2’s “The One With the Breast Milk,” where Ross (David Schwimmer) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), were grossed out by Carol's (Jane Sibbett) breastfeeding of her son Ben.
Hecht shared with PageSix, “Perry made the silliest attempt to taste the breast milk. I just remember how kind he was and how he tried to make everyone else at ease. I will miss him so much.”
Our heart goes out to everyone grieving the loss of Perry.
According to PageSix, Joe Jonas recently got a new cryptic tattoo following his divorce and custody battle with Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner. Jonas recently put his tatted up body on display at a Jonas Brotheres concert. His latest tattoo reads, “I have woven a parachute out of everything broken."
Sources seem to think that Jonas is taking the divorce hard. Hopefully his tattoo will make him feel better!
According to PageSix, Tori Spelling is not happy with her ex-husband Dean McDermott's recent tell-all interview about their relationship. McDermott and Spelling recently went through a very public and painful divorce. Sources report that, "Tori is a little hurt and upset by Dean’s recent interview with the Daily Mail."
McDermott apparently told Daily Mail that his, "alcohol-fueled rages left his family petrified, and that at one point, he took too many sleeping pills."
PageSix reports that Tori is upset that Dean would share such personal details about their relationship, especially because her oldest daughter, Stella, 15, is, "old enough to know what’s going on and reads and hears about these types of things.” Hopefully Tori can recover from her apparent embarrassment surrounding McDermott's revelations.
According to PageSix, Harry Styles recently shaved his head and fans are upset. Styles apparently lost thousands of followers over the hair choice, which put some of his fans into a tizzy. Take a look!
Other fans were angry at the backlash Harry received in response to his haircut.
What do YOU think of Harry's hair?
There you have it. 5 celebrities having a bad day.