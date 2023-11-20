5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to PageSix, Jessica Hecht, who played Susan on FRIENDS, is, like many others, grieving the loss of Matthew Perry. Hecht told PageSix on Monday, "He was so silly when he was young, and he was so easy to love.”

Hecht went on to share her favorite episode of the hit show. It was apparently Season 2’s “The One With the Breast Milk,” where Ross (David Schwimmer) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), were grossed out by Carol's (Jane Sibbett) breastfeeding of her son Ben.

Hecht shared with PageSix, “Perry made the silliest attempt to taste the breast milk. I just remember how kind he was and how he tried to make everyone else at ease. I will miss him so much.”

Our heart goes out to everyone grieving the loss of Perry.

