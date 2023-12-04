5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone! These celebs are struggling. Take a look!
According to PageSix, Florence Pugh has become the latest celebrity to get hit by an object on stage. While posing for a photo with Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler after a panel for Dune: Part Two at the CCXP festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, someone threw an item directly at Florence's face.
Her fellow cast members had to check to see if she was okay. Although the actress seem to recover quickly, fans expressed their concern for Pugh on the internet!
According to PageSix, some internet users were offended by the recent dating advice Kristin Cavallari offered to women on her Let's Be Honest podcast. Cavallari, former "Laguna Beach" reality TV star, was asked by a podcast listener how many dates a woman should wait to sleep with a man.
Cavallari, who does her best to "be honest" when asked a question by a fan, explained on the episode that she "used to wait three or four dates before having se%."
PageSix reports that Cavallari then changed her tune and said, "I've come to a realization. I don’t think it f—king matters. It doesn’t f—king matter if you sleep with him the first or the tenth date. If there is chemistry and feelings there, it doesn’t matter.”
Some of Cavallari's listeners were not pleased with this advice, claiming that she was being a "bad influence" on young girls.
Other trolls claimed that her "unladylike behavior" is to be expected.
Other people came to her defense.
According to PageSix, Britney Spears, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on December 2nd, had to stop her birthday celebration to take her dog to a veterinarian. Spears apparently appeared upset when she got into her vehicle with her dog Snow to drive to a 24 hour vet clinic.
Spears wrote on her Instagram Saturday night, "I went to the emergency vet in the middle of the night with my manager, Cade Hudson, in a hurry.” A source told PageSix that, "Britney's dog Snow hurt its foot and had to be taken in to be looked at.”
Although Snow seemed to be healthy post-visit, many fans continue to be concerned about the popstar and her relationship with her dogs. After Britney's recent knife-dancing stint, many fans thought that the singer shouldn't have pets. Her dog's injured foot has them even more worried.
PageSix reports that Julia Roberts has finally spoken out about the death of her ex-boyfriend Matthew Perry. Roberts dated Perry from 1995 to 1996.
Roberts told PageSix, "The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”
Julia, who guest starred on FRIENDS as Perry's love interest, spoke about her time on the show. “They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of one-off character and it was a really fun time. I have all good thoughts and feelings about my stint on the sitcom."
Roberts went on to say, "I'll miss Matthew so much."
PageSix reports that Gerry Turner, who (SPOILER ALERT), recently chose Theresa over Leslie in the first ever finale of the Golden Bachelor, was recently accused by his ex-girlfriend of breaking up with her due to her weight gain. In a recent expose about Turner in the Hollywood Reporter, sources state that after the death of Gerry's wife, he had a live in girlfriend for a few years.
This ex-girlfriend, allegedly called "Carolyn," claims that he broke up with her because she gained ten pounds. Turner is now getting slammed for being "fatphobic."
On Thursday, Gerry told the LATimes that he, "doesn't have time to reflect on comments like this. My only response is that I have so many positive things in my life right now. I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner."
There you have it. Five celebrities who are having a rough Monday.