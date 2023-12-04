5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to PageSix, some internet users were offended by the recent dating advice Kristin Cavallari offered to women on her Let's Be Honest podcast. Cavallari, former "Laguna Beach" reality TV star, was asked by a podcast listener how many dates a woman should wait to sleep with a man.

Cavallari, who does her best to "be honest" when asked a question by a fan, explained on the episode that she "used to wait three or four dates before having se%."

PageSix reports that Cavallari then changed her tune and said, "I've come to a realization. I don’t think it f—king matters. It doesn’t f—king matter if you sleep with him the first or the tenth date. If there is chemistry and feelings there, it doesn’t matter.”

Some of Cavallari's listeners were not pleased with this advice, claiming that she was being a "bad influence" on young girls.