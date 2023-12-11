5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to TMZ, Cardi B is officially single. Cardi got married to rapper Offset in 2017, but then filed for divorce in 2020 because he allegedly cheated on her. The couple has two kids together, 5 year old Kulture and 2 year old Wave.

Apparently, despite filing for divorce at the start of the pandemic, Cardi didn't follow through with it, hoping that the relationship could work. But according to her recent Instagram post, things are now officially over. Although Cardi made it very clear that she is "single," some fans aren't convinced.