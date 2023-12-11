5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone! These celebrities are struggling today. Take a look!
According to TMZ, Cardi B is officially single. Cardi got married to rapper Offset in 2017, but then filed for divorce in 2020 because he allegedly cheated on her. The couple has two kids together, 5 year old Kulture and 2 year old Wave.
Apparently, despite filing for divorce at the start of the pandemic, Cardi didn't follow through with it, hoping that the relationship could work. But according to her recent Instagram post, things are now officially over. Although Cardi made it very clear that she is "single," some fans aren't convinced.
Other fans have sympathy for the rapper.
According to PageSix, Eric Stonestreet seemed to to be physically struggling during his Friday appearance on "Today with Hoda and Jenna." The Modern Family star, 52, appeared to wince in severe pain while waving to the camera.
Eric Stonestreet first held a smile, but then had to take a very deep breath. Although no one knows exactly what was troubling Eric, some fans decided to speculate.
Some fans were a bit more crude when commenting on Stonestreet's appearance.
According to PeopleMagazine, Hilary Duff paid tribute to the late Lizzie Maguire producer Stan Rogow, who died on Sunday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Duff wrote on her Instagram, "Stan, thank you for thinking I had ‘that special thing. Thank you for all the Lizzie adventures. Thank you for helping me create a reality I could never have dreamed of. You changed the course of my entire life.”
Hilary Duff and Lizzie McGuire fans expressed the condolences for Rogow.
Our hearts go out to Hilary, the cast and crew of Lizzie McGuire, and all of Stan Rogow's friends and family.
According to People Magazine, Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are struggling today, December 11th, as it would have been their late brother Jordan's 46th birthday. Jordan, who was a music talent manager, died on December 22nd, 2017, from an unexpected pulmonary embolism.
Beanie wrote on her Instagram on Monday, "Happy birthday, jord. i love you so much. my biggest brother, my protector. When he would come home from college, i was only a toddler, and i would slip Candyland under his door and wait outside for him and Dana to get up and play it with me."
Beanie, 30, went on to write, "Grief is unrelenting and it’s every single day, not just the birthdays and anniversaries, although they seem to sting and burn a little more fervently." Although Jonah Hill didn't share a tribute to Jordan like Beanie did, sources report that he is also struggling on his brother's birthday.
Our heart goes out to their family.
According to Decider.com, Matt Rife isn't making a comeback from the backlash of his heavily criticized Netflix Special: Natural Selection. After appearing on the podcast, Cancelled, Rife stated that "people only hate people if they are jealous of them."
The host of the podcast clapped back with the question, "Do you think people are jealous of Osama Bin Laden?" Since this controversial podcast appearance, Rife's approval rating has gone way down. Take a look at some of the internet comments.
There you have it. Five celebrites having a bad Monday.