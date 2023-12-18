5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebrities are struggling. Take a look!

5. Kendall Jenner, because she and Bad Bunny broke up and fans of the rapper are thrilled.

According to TMZ, Kendall Jenner is down in the dumps because of her recent breakup from rapper Bad Bunny. The last time Bad Bunny and Jenner were spotted as a pair was on November 1st. Since then, they haven't been seen out in public together. Kendall, who dated the rapper for a few months, wasn't exactly a fan favorite of Bad Bunny's fanbase.

Bad Bunny fans wasted no time expressing their joy surrounding the rapper/Kardashian split. Take a look!

Some fans think that Kendall's relationship with the rapper was fake to begin with.

4. Kanye West, because his latest YEEZY item looks like a sock, and fans are mad at how much it costs.

According to PageSix, Fans are furious with Kanye West’s latest YEEZY shoe design release, because it apparently looks exactly like a sock. The shoe is called the YZY POD, and is priced at $200.

West hasn't released a product with the Yeezy line since October 2022, when Adidas terminated their contract with the rapper. Kanye fans are fuming at the style of this "sock-like" shoe and are equally as shocked by the price.

3. Travis Scott, because he canceled a concert in Chicago last minute and fans are fuming.