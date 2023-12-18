5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebrities are struggling. Take a look!
According to TMZ, Kendall Jenner is down in the dumps because of her recent breakup from rapper Bad Bunny. The last time Bad Bunny and Jenner were spotted as a pair was on November 1st. Since then, they haven't been seen out in public together. Kendall, who dated the rapper for a few months, wasn't exactly a fan favorite of Bad Bunny's fanbase.
Bad Bunny fans wasted no time expressing their joy surrounding the rapper/Kardashian split. Take a look!
Some fans think that Kendall's relationship with the rapper was fake to begin with.
According to PageSix, Fans are furious with Kanye West’s latest YEEZY shoe design release, because it apparently looks exactly like a sock. The shoe is called the YZY POD, and is priced at $200.
West hasn't released a product with the Yeezy line since October 2022, when Adidas terminated their contract with the rapper. Kanye fans are fuming at the style of this "sock-like" shoe and are equally as shocked by the price.
According to PageSix, Travis Scott’s concert in Chicago was postponed last minute on Friday, leaving fans who were already on their way to the show livid. Travis Scott claimed that he was trapped on a plane runway for 24 hours, which caused the delay. Fans don't buy it, especially because Scott has canceled shows in the past.
PageSix reports that Travis plans to reschedule the show in January. Fans took to the internet to express their concerns.
Other fans responded to the cancellation with some light humor.
According to People, Harry & Meghan's latest Christmas card does not feature pictures of their children, a choice some people have taken issue with. The card reads, "On Behalf of the Office of Prince Harry & Meghan the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Archwell Productions and Archwell Foundation, We Wish You a Very Happy Holiday Season. Thanks for All the Support in 2023!"
Their children are not pictured or mentioned. Take a look at the backlash.
Some internet users went as far as to speculate that Harry and Meghan's children...aren't real.
According to PageSix, Tommy Lee is being accused of assaulting a woman in the cockpit of a helicopter 20 years ago. The accuser, who identified herself as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against Lee on Friday in Los Angeles, claiming that the Motley Crue rocker, "forced himself upon her 20 years ago."
Although Tommy has yet to comment on the accusation, some internet users don't seem surprised by the lawsuit.
There you have it. Five celebrites having a bad Monday.