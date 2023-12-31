5 People Having a Bad Monday

Happy New Year! That said, it is MONDAY after all. These celebs are having a rough one. Take a look!
According to PageSix, Luann de Lesseps made a point to roast Frankel at her sold out holiday cabaret show at 54 Below in NYC. Sources report that a fan in the audience asked Lesseps what she thought of Bethenny.
Lesseps responded saying, "Bethenny. You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you? Why bite Andy? Why bite NBC? You know, just go off into the sunset. You make millions and gazillions of dollars. If you claim you do, then why are you still harping on us? Why are you talking about us?”
Lesseps is referring to Bethenny's recent decision to hit NBCUniversal and Bravo with a lawsuit that claims that reality stars are "manipulated, forcfed alcohol, and victims of revenge porn." Sources report that the crowd went wild with applause and laughter after Lesseps slammed Frankel.
Cher has been in the news recently for filing a conservatorship over her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman, who has struggled with substance abuse for decades. According to PageSix, Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King, has resurfaced to criticize her former mother-in-law for taking control of Allman's finances.
King is also accusing Cher of "throwing her son into a lockdown facility in Mexico," just a few months before filing for the conservatorship. King also told PageSix that Cher historically excluded her from making decisions regarding her ex-husband's care.
King went on to say, " I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered."
King, 36, also told PageSix that "Allman was coerced by Cher in October into participating in an alternative medicine regimen that resulted in his being forced to sleep behind a locked cage with six other individuals.”
Could King be right about Cher? Is she taking advantage of her son?
According to PageSix, Ben Affleck looked very upset recently while on vacation with Jennifer Lopez in St. Bart's. Affleck, who was shopping for jewelry with Lopez, begrudgingly took Jennifer's photo while looking grumpy and irritated.
As the couple paraded around Gustavia in the Carribean, Affleck was caught by paparazzi furrowing his eyebrows and putting his hands over his head during a tense conversation with his wife. Fans of Affleck and Lopez decided to weigh in on the tense moment.
Some fans thought the fight was blown out of proportion by tabloids.
According to PageSix, “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Ian Ziering got into a brawl with a Los Angeles biker gang on Sunday. Sources report that multiple motocycle riders swarmed around Ziering’s car on Hollywood Blvd before the actor was forced to get out of his car and "defend himself."
Ian allegedly threw a punch at one of the bikers whose motorbike was stationed directly in front of the actor’s car. Ziering also appeared to knock one of the bikers to the ground.
Although not much else is known about the altercation, internet users are speculating that Ian may have started the fight himself.
According to PageSix, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was just released from prison after serving 7 years for murdering her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, is devastated to learn that she won't be able to meet Taylor Swift.
Gypsy Rose, who was allegedly a victim of abuse and Munchausen syndrome by Proxy by her mother Dee Dee, has stated multiple times that Taylor Swift got her through her seven year stint in prison. Gypsy has expressed a deep desire to meet Swift while the popstar cheers on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game.
However, PageSix reports that Gypsy, 32, and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, have been told to leave Missouri, where she was imprisoned at the Chillicothe Correctional Center jail.
Gypsy's parole officer and the state of Missouri explained to Blanchard and Anderson that they are not welcome there. Sources speculate that Gypsy's presence in the state might create security risks to the Kansas City area.
Despite her controversial history, Swifties seem to be defending Gypsy Rose.
There you have it. Five celebrities having a bad day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at 5 People Having a Bad Week. Happy New Year!