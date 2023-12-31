5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to PageSix, Luann de Lesseps made a point to roast Frankel at her sold out holiday cabaret show at 54 Below in NYC. Sources report that a fan in the audience asked Lesseps what she thought of Bethenny.

Lesseps responded saying, "Bethenny. You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you? Why bite Andy? Why bite NBC? You know, just go off into the sunset. You make millions and gazillions of dollars. If you claim you do, then why are you still harping on us? Why are you talking about us?”

Lesseps is referring to Bethenny's recent decision to hit NBCUniversal and Bravo with a lawsuit that claims that reality stars are "manipulated, forcfed alcohol, and victims of revenge porn." Sources report that the crowd went wild with applause and laughter after Lesseps slammed Frankel.

4. Cher, because Elijah Blue Allman's estranged wife is criticizing Cher for recently filing for conservatorship over her son.