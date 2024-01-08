5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs aren't doing too well this Monday morning either! Take a look.
According to PageSix, Taylor Swift appeared to be a sore loser at the Golden Globes last night. Swift, whose Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film lost to Barbie in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Category, left the awards ceremony right after she lost.
Swift was also made fun of during comedian Jo Koy's opening monologue at the Globes, when he jokingly stated, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."
When Koy made the joke and cameras panned to the popstar's reaction, she did not look amused. Swifties, militant as always, immediately came to Tay Tay's defense.
According to PageSix, Jo Koy's performance as host of the Golden Globes ceremony last night was not well received. Koy, who is a well known and respected comedian in his own right, fell flat last night while hosting the Globes. Koy allegedly blames the ceremony's writers for the bad jokes, claiming that, "they weren't his words."
Despite Koy's claim that he didn't write the jokes that were bombing, internet users wasted no time roasting the comic for his awkward performance.
According to PageSix, power celebrity couple Emily Blunt and Jon Krasinski had, "the worst outfits at the Globes this year," said Morgan Stewart, who is married to musician Jordan McGraw, a.k.a., Dr. Phil's son.
Stewart, who is also an alum of The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, is known for sharing her opinions on fashion on Instagram, where she wrote, "I Love Emily blunt but I couldn’t hate her dress more And Jon's look is laughably bad."
Although Morgan Stewart was confident in sharing her thoughts about the couple's bad fashion choices at the Globes, some internet users expressed that they don't value Stewart's opinion.
According to PageSix, Jodie Foster recently made fun of Gen Z, calling them, "really annoying." Foster, who recently did an interview with The Guardian, said that Gen Z is difficult, "especially in the workplace."
Foster continued, "They'll be like, nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m., or in emails, I’ll tell them, ‘This is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling?’ And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?'"
Foster, who was speaking with The Guardian to promote her new HBO show True Detective: Night Country, may have said too much.
According to PageSix, Cher’s request to control her son Elijah Blue Allman’s estate has been denied temporarily. An LA Superior Court judge rejected the conservatorship request this past Friday.
Sources report that Judge Jessica Uzcategui was, "not persuaded" to grant Cher, 77, the conservatorship, because Cher's lawyers gave Elijah, "less than 24 hours notice” before filing for control of his estate.
Cher is scheduled for another court hearing on January 29th to revisit the conservatorship over Elijah, 47, who has suffered from substance issues for decades.
There you have it. Five celebrities who are having a rough time this Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.