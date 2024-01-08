5 People Having a Bad Monday

According to PageSix, Taylor Swift appeared to be a sore loser at the Golden Globes last night. Swift, whose Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film lost to Barbie in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Category, left the awards ceremony right after she lost.

Swift was also made fun of during comedian Jo Koy's opening monologue at the Globes, when he jokingly stated, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

When Koy made the joke and cameras panned to the popstar's reaction, she did not look amused. Swifties, militant as always, immediately came to Tay Tay's defense.