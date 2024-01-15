5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not the only one. These celebs are roughing it this morning. Take a look!
Travis Barker, who just had his first child with eldest Kardashian daughter Kourtney, has recently been accused of being a "bad ex-husband." Shanna Moakler, Barker's ex-wife, appeared on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde Podcast this past week to put Travis on blast.
PageSix reports that Moakler, the former Playboy playmate, said, "Travis's drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction. I believed we were twin flames. He did me pretty dirty." Shanna went on to call the Kardashian family, "disgusting" for driving a wedge between Moakler and her grown children.
Moakler, 48, shares two children with Barker, 20 year old Landon, and 18 year old Alabama. The couple split back in 2008. Travis and Kourtney have not responded to the backlash.
According to PageSix, Kid Cudi was recently labeled “satanic” after he revealed two massive statues of himself to promote the release of his latest album, "Insano."
Cudi's two promotional statues, which were displayed on a street in Paris and on a boat in Long Beach, California, are both 30 feet tall and feature the rapper holding out his arms. Both statues feature red lights beaming through Kid Cudi's hollow eye sockets and open mouth. Take a look!
Several fans slammed Cudi on Instagram, suggesting that the statues were, "demonic." One fan commented, "Sad sad cudi sold his soul and had to wear a dress to become relevant again." Another fan wrote, "Pure satanic s–t 🤮." Kid Cudi has yet to comment on the criticism.
PageSix reports that the backlash over Jo Koy's hosting performance at the Golden Globes has yet to come to an end. Chelsea Handler, who hosted the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, actively made fun of Jo Koy's Golden Globes blunder during her hosting set. Koy is also Handler's ex-boyfriend.
After the audience laughed at one of Handler's jokes at the top of the show, she followed up the punchline with, "Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it." Handler is poking fun at the fact that Koy threw his writers under the bus when the audience didn't laugh at his opening monologue.
The audience apparently loved the joke, and applauded Handler for the dig at her ex. Koy has yet to respond publicly to the jab.
Ariana Grande, who hasn't released any music for three years, just came out with her latest single, "Yes, And?" PageSix reports that the lyrics of the song insinuate that she is "proud of her relationship with Broadway star Ethan Slater."
Grande, who has been accused of dating Ethan Slater while he was still married to his ex-wife Lily Jay, who also one year old child with Slater, hasn't done herself any favors by commenting on the love triangle in the song. At one point, Grande says, "Why do you care so much whose d&&& I ride?" The controversial music video for "Yes, And?" can be seen below.
Internet users don't seem to like that Grande is "owning her choices," and tuning out the public's opinion of her dating life.
Despite the general consensus that the popstar split the couple apart, other Ariana fans insist that Grande is innocent.
According to PageSix, Jason Momoa revealed that he is "living on the road," following his recent divorce from actress Lisa Bonet. Momoa, the Aquaman star told sources, "I don’t even have a home right now. I live on the road. I’m always in these weird places."
Fans of Momoa joked about the actor's "plight," suggesting that the heartthrob will be just fine.
There you have it. Five celebrities who are having a rough time. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.