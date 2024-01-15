5 People Having a Bad Monday

Travis Barker, who just had his first child with eldest Kardashian daughter Kourtney, has recently been accused of being a "bad ex-husband." Shanna Moakler, Barker's ex-wife, appeared on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde Podcast this past week to put Travis on blast.

PageSix reports that Moakler, the former Playboy playmate, said, "Travis's drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction. I believed we were twin flames. He did me pretty dirty." Shanna went on to call the Kardashian family, "disgusting" for driving a wedge between Moakler and her grown children.

Moakler, 48, shares two children with Barker, 20 year old Landon, and 18 year old Alabama. The couple split back in 2008. Travis and Kourtney have not responded to the backlash.

4. Kid Cudi, because he is being accused of being "satanic."