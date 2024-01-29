5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that earlier this week, graphic AI images of Taylor Swift were released on Twitter/X. The images, although computer generated, went viral instantly. After the images were circulated, executives at X took action.

No one can search for Taylor Swift on Twitter/X at this moment in time. Sources at X told PageSix, "This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue."

The fake images of Swift featured the popstar in various lewd scenarios at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game. As always, Swifties came to the Cruel Summer singer's defense, expressing extreme concern over the pornographic pictures.

One fan posted on X, "People sharing the ai pics are sick and disgusting. protect taylor swift at all costs." Another wrote, "Using ai generated pornography of someone is awful and inexcusable. you guys need to be put in jail."