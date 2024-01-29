5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You're not alone! These celebs are struggling. Take a look!
PageSix reports that earlier this week, graphic AI images of Taylor Swift were released on Twitter/X. The images, although computer generated, went viral instantly. After the images were circulated, executives at X took action.
No one can search for Taylor Swift on Twitter/X at this moment in time. Sources at X told PageSix, "This is a temporary action and done with an abundance of caution as we prioritize safety on this issue."
The fake images of Swift featured the popstar in various lewd scenarios at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game. As always, Swifties came to the Cruel Summer singer's defense, expressing extreme concern over the pornographic pictures.
One fan posted on X, "People sharing the ai pics are sick and disgusting. protect taylor swift at all costs." Another wrote, "Using ai generated pornography of someone is awful and inexcusable. you guys need to be put in jail."
Nicole Eggert, former star of the hit TV show Baywatch, recently announced her breast cancer diagnosis. Eggert also shared that, "she regrets going under the knife for a breast augmentation at 18 while starring on the hit show after becoming self-conscious on set."
Eggert, who is struggling to cope with her grave diagnosis, is convinced that her implants have insidiously contributed to her cancer over the years.
Nicole told sources, "I look at all these younger girls doing it and think, ‘God, leave your bodies alone! I made a huge mistake all those years ago. But when you have to put on that one piece and it’s like, you’re so flat that it’s like, pleating, you got pleats across the front, you’re like, ‘What is this?'" the actress recalled.
Eggert has also expressed concerns over paying for her chemotherapy. One of her close friends even created a GoFundMe page for the actress to help her pay for upcoming treatments.
We hope that Nicole gets well soon!
Kyle Richards, who is best known for her role on Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, recently expressed how devastated she's been over her separation and looming divorce from Mauricio Umansky, CEO of The Agency, a company that represents various celebrities and moguls.
Richards, who was a guest on Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM this past week, told the podcast host, "I’ve been married almost my entire adult life. I don’t even know what life is without being with Mauricio. It’s hard. It’s painful. It’s scary. It's really tough because my whole identity is being a wife and a mom."
Richards also stated that although she and Umansky are actively separated, they are still living together in separate bedrooms.
PageSix reports that late night talk show host Jay Leno has filed for a conservatorship over his wife, Mavis Leno. According to Jay, "Mavis's condition has gotten so bad that this is a legal necessity." Sources also report that, "Mavis's Alzheimer's diagnosis is the basis of the conservatorship."
While filing for the conservatorship in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Leno stated, "Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years, and her current condition renders her incapable of executing the estate plan."
CBSNews also reports that the court documents state that in 2023, Mavis's doctor stated, "It is my professional opinion that, due to her condition, Mavis is unable to meaningfully participate in the hearing on the Petition to Appoint a Probate Conservator nor would she understand the nature, force or effect of the hearing should she attend."
Hopefully Jay made the right choice!
PageSix reports that, Gisele Bündchen’s mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, has passed away at the age of 75. Brazilian news sources say that Nonnenmacher, died in the hospital on Sunday after battling cancer. Nonnenmacher was a mother to six daughters: Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel, along with Gisele and her twin sister, Patricia.
Bundchen, who is one of the world's most famous supermodels, has expressed that she has her mother to thank for her career. Gisele has stated in past interviews, "I originally wanted to be a volleyball player, but in 1993 my mother enrolled me and my sisters Patricia and Gabriela in a modeling course to teach us posture and give us some confidence. I have my mother to thank for my life."
We send our condolences to the friends and famiy of Vania Nonnenmacher.
There you have it. Five celebs who are having a rough day. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.