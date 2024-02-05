5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebrities are roughing it today. Take a look!
Despite Taylor Swift's win last night at the 66th Annual Grammys, viewers were not pleased with the popstar's treatment of Celine Dion, who presented her with the award for Best Album.
Dion has been suffering from stiff person syndrome, an illness that causes violent muscle spasms and an overall decline in physical health. Despite her condition, the iconic signer made a surprise appearance at last night's awards show.
When Dion presented Swift with the award for her Best Album, Midnights, Taylor didn't seem to acknowledge Celine. Take a look.
Internet users were not happy with Swift's "snubbing" of Celine. One X user wrote, "Taylor Swift fully ignoring Celine Dion like the disrespect even Celine was like… que?" Another wrote, "So cringey for my soul."
PageSix reports that Killer Mike, a rapper who took home three awards at last night's 66th annual Grammys, was detained after the award show for allegedly getting into an altercation with a security guard.
Killer Mike, legally known as Michael Santiago Render, was escorted out of the post-show ceremony in handcuffs at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, just after winning three Grammys.
Mike won best rap album for his sixth studio album, "Michael," best rap performance, and best rap song for his single “Scientists & Engineers," a track which also features CeeLo Green, 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign.
Sources report that Killer Mike, 48, was led into a security room after the altercation, and that he would "likely be released within a few hours." The rapper has yet to comment on his mysterious run-in with the law.
PageSix reports that Jennifer Lopez suffered a live, on-air mishap during her recent performance on "Saturday Night Live." Lopez was spotted pulling a hair extension off of her head in the middle of her new song, "Can't Get Enough." Lopez, 54, was doing high intensity choreography alongside Latto and REDMAN, who joined her onstage for the single's SNL debut.
As Lopez showed of her moves, one of her extensions came loose, which prompted the songstress to abruptly pull it out on live television. Despite the accident, the rest of Lopez's performance went off without a hitch!
Social media users were shocked to see Lizzo present at the 2024 Grammys amid her ongoing discrimination and harassment lawsuits. Lizzo strutted onto the stage, dancing to "About Damn Time," to present the award for Best R & B song.
One X user wrote, "Lizzo back on the scene after that scandal?" Another wrote, "After what Lizzo did she was invited to the #Grammys?"
As a reminder, Lizzo's scandal began in August of 2023, when several of her dancers accused her of religious discrimination and se%ual harrassment. Lizzo has wholeheartedly denied all of the allegations.
The rapper stated, "These last few days have gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. The allegations are false, unbelievable, and too outrageous not to be addressed."
Lizzo added, "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."
The R&B star continued, "As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans."
Despite Lizzo's denial, social media users still seemed upset by her presence at the Grammys. Another X user added, "If #LIZZO was a GUY, she wouldn’t be presenting an award at the Grammys! With alll those allegations she’s facing n getting ready to go to [trial]."
TMZ reports that in both of Miley Cyrus's two acceptance speeches, the popstar snubbed her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley, who won two awards last night night, completely excluded her dad on her list of people to thank.
Miley won both Best Pop Solo Performance Award for her hit song "Flowers" and the Record of the Year award. Social media users were suspicious of Miley's double omission of Billy Ray.
One X user wrote, "Looks like there's a fued between Miley and Billy. Not surprising. Your daughter is more talented than you. Must be hard."
