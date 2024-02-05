5 People Having a Bad Monday

Despite Taylor Swift's win last night at the 66th Annual Grammys, viewers were not pleased with the popstar's treatment of Celine Dion, who presented her with the award for Best Album.

Dion has been suffering from stiff person syndrome, an illness that causes violent muscle spasms and an overall decline in physical health. Despite her condition, the iconic signer made a surprise appearance at last night's awards show.

When Dion presented Swift with the award for her Best Album, Midnights, Taylor didn't seem to acknowledge Celine. Take a look.