5 People Having a Bad Monday

TMZ reports that singer Bebe Rexha bailed in the middle of her pre-Superbowl performance in Vegas due to technical issues. Rexha was not pleased with the sound quality of the mic and left the stage abruptly. Rexha said, "Hold up, hold up. I love you but you gotta figure out the f-g mic system...before saying she wanted to put on a good f-ing show."

Prior to showtime, Rexha told reporters that, "She'd actually gambled away a lot of freakin' money Saturday, $3,000 in five minutes according to her, and she was only taking on the performance for the paycheck."

Sources report that Bebe "definitely seemed angry before and during the show." She stomped off the stage and put an end to the whole performance.

2. Matt Rife, because Pete Davidson bailed on him last minute at Radio City Music Hall.

Poor Matt! shutterstock

PageSix reports that controversial comedian Matt Rife was ditched last minute by Pete Davidson, who promised Rife he would be a surprise warm-up act for his Radio City Music Hall debut. Davidson apparently bailed on Rife on the biggest night of his career.

According to insiders at Radio City, Davidson backed out only two hours before showtime. Rife’s team allegedly had to find a last minute back-up. John Campanelli, who has opened for Rife before, was able to fill the slot.

Sources report that Rife was disappointed in Davidson's decision, and had to work through his embarrassment backstage.

1. Ice Spice, because she's being accused of being "satanic" because she wore an upside down cross at the Superbowl alongside Taylor Swift.

Could Ice Spice be a devil worshipper? shutterstock

TMZ reports that Ice Spice, who attended the Superbowl with Taylor Swift last night to support the Kansas City Chiefs, is being accused of being a "satan worshipper," because she sported a large upside down cross and made, "subtle satanic gestures," throughout the game.

Many internet users took to X to express their concern about Ice Spice.

Some internet users went as far as to criticize Taylor Swift for even hanging out with someone as "evil" as Ice Spice.

The rapper has not commented on these accusations. Could Ice Spice's satanic hand gestures have been intentional?

There you have it. 5 People having a rough Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.