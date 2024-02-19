Someecards Logo
5 People Having a Bad Monday

Maggie Lalley
Feb 19, 2024 | 3:15 PM
Having a rough Monday? You're not alone. These celebrities are roughing it today! Take a look!

5. Former Nickeledeon host Marc Summers, because he admitted to struggling with severe OCD.

Poor Marc!
PageSix reports that Marc Summers, 72, who worked for Nickelodeon as a TV host for many years, has been, "navigating obsessive-compulsive disorder since he was a child." The television personality stated that the condition, "still affects" his life. In the 90s, Summers went public with his diagnosis.

Summers reports in his recent tell-all interview with PageSix, "When I couldn't clean and I had to wait five minutes to clean, it was painful. And then double it each time until it was 10 minutes, 20, whatever. Until I could get through the whole week without straightening anything. And it was a challenge.”

Summers says that it's been a, "long journey, and there's still more work to do."

4. Amy Schumer, because people have been making fun of her "puffy face."

Poor Amy!
Amy Schumer, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her show Life & Beth, was met with a lot of internet criticism about her face. Schumer, who seemed to have a "puffier" face than usual, was relentlessly bullied on the internet about it. One user said, "It's giving cabbage patch kid."

Schumer clapped back at fans who made fun of her and said, "I've been grappling with an autoimmune disease and endometriosis. So thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now."

Schumer, 42, also explained that she has, "medical and hormonal things going on." The Trainwreck star also called out the fact that women’s bodies are way more scrutinized than men’s.

3. Zachery Ty Bryan, the child star, because he was arrested for an alleged DUI.

Poor Zachery!
PageSix reports that Home Improvement alum, Zachery Ty Bryan, has been arrested again, this time for an alleged DUI in California. The Riverside County California Sheriff’s Office's records report that Bryan has previously been charged for three felonies and a misdemeanor.

Bryan has also been arrested for domestic violence claims. In 2020, Bryan was arrested in Oregon after his girlfriend accused him of choking her. Bryan pleaded guilty and served 7 days in jail in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Hopefully Bryan can get his act together!

2. Madonna, because she fell off her chair during her concert in Seattle.

Oops!
According to TMZ, Madonna had a mishap on stage this past weekend. The popstar went toppling backward in the middle of her show at Climate Pedge Arena in Seattle. While the icon sang, "Open Your Heart," she and one of her dancers attempted to do a choreographed move on a chair.

Unfortunately, while her dancer was dragging the chair along, something went wrong and Madonna tumbled to the ground. Thankfully, she wasn't injured. In fact, the singer was seen laughing right after the accident.

The rest of the show went off without a hitch!

1. Margot Robbie, because she and the cast of Barbie were "snubbed" at the BAFTAS.

Poor Margot!

TMZ reports that The British Academy Film Awards was not kind to the cast and crew of Barbie. Although the film was nominated for 5 BAFTAS, it lost in every category.

The film did receive nominations for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay along with a couple other design awards. However, Greta Gerwig, the director of the film, wasn't even nominated. Internet users were upset about the snub.

However, some internet users agreed with the snub. Take a look!

There you have it. Five people having a rough Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.

Sources: PageSix,TMZ
