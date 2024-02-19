5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a rough Monday? You're not alone. These celebrities are roughing it today! Take a look!
PageSix reports that Marc Summers, 72, who worked for Nickelodeon as a TV host for many years, has been, "navigating obsessive-compulsive disorder since he was a child." The television personality stated that the condition, "still affects" his life. In the 90s, Summers went public with his diagnosis.
Summers reports in his recent tell-all interview with PageSix, "When I couldn't clean and I had to wait five minutes to clean, it was painful. And then double it each time until it was 10 minutes, 20, whatever. Until I could get through the whole week without straightening anything. And it was a challenge.”
Summers says that it's been a, "long journey, and there's still more work to do."
Amy Schumer, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her show Life & Beth, was met with a lot of internet criticism about her face. Schumer, who seemed to have a "puffier" face than usual, was relentlessly bullied on the internet about it. One user said, "It's giving cabbage patch kid."
Schumer clapped back at fans who made fun of her and said, "I've been grappling with an autoimmune disease and endometriosis. So thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now."
Schumer, 42, also explained that she has, "medical and hormonal things going on." The Trainwreck star also called out the fact that women’s bodies are way more scrutinized than men’s.