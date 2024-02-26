5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You’re not alone. These celebs are struggling too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Simon Cowell really scared fans this past Saturday when he appeared on brand new comedy game show, Saturday Night Takeaway. Fans of the notoriously spicy American Idol judge were apparently “horrified,” at the amount of botox Cowell had gotten on his face.
Oddly enough, Cowell was upset with his botox use back in 2022 when he told sources, “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all. I was in hysterics when I saw myself.” Regardless, Cowell was roasted on X by some of his fans. Take a look.
That said, one X user thought the cyberbullying had been taken too far.
PageSix reports that talk show host Wendy Williams is desperate for privacy. Wendy, 59, the former daytime talk show host who has faced many issues with substance abuse, is also dealing with two brand new medical diagnoses. Williams was recently diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that causes people to lose the ability to control their speech, and dementia.
Williams, whose family has recently expressed, "concern" for the talk show host’s mental and physical health, has recently asked supporters for "personal space and peace."
To make matters worse, Wendy Williams's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., told PageSix that his mother's dementia diagnosis is, "definitely alcohol-induced."
Internet users were shocked at Wendy's request, and expressed sympathy for the beloved TV personality.
PageSix reports that comic Shane Gillis, who was originally fired from SNL a few years back for using a racial slur for Chinese people on a podcast, has made a questionable comeback as the host of the show. Some SNL fans were not happy with Gillis’s awkward return to NBC.
Mid-monologue, Gillis mocked his notoriously anti politically correct set by saying, "Look, I don’t have any material that can be on TV, all right?"
The comic made jokes about the LGBTQ community, individuals with Downs Syndrome, used "the R word" to describe mentally challenged people, and threw in an apparently inappropriate joke about his dad being an assistant basketball couch to young girls.
The Daily Beast reports that he "pretty much bombed the set." Some internet users are roasting the comic for being a champion of "anti-PC culture."
That said, some internet users are thrilled with Shane's performance.
PageSix reports thtat fans are not pleased with actress Anya Taylor-Joy's recent outfit at the Dune 2 movie premiere. Anya, who wore a corset to the event, is being accused of promoting "starvation" after flaunting her nearly invisible waist in an Instagram post.
Taylor-Joy, whose thin appearance has been criticized in the past, posted a "behind the scenes" picture to social media of her body in a corset. The shocking image prompted fans to express their disdain and concern about the "emaciated" star.
One Instagram user wrote, "Can we not normalize starvation?" Another follower commented, "people will use this as starvation inspo." Taylor-Joy has not commented on the accusations.
TMZ reports that tragedy has hit the Knowles family. Beyonce's uncle, 77, who went by Butch, has passed away.
Tina Knowles broke the news on Instagram just this morning, reveleaing that her brother, Rowland Martin Buyince, had passed away over the weekend. Reports say that Beyonce was close to her Uncle Butch and, "isn't ready to speak about the tragic loss."
Our heart goes out to Beyonce and her family.
There you have it. Five celebrities who are having a rough day.