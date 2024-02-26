5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Simon Cowell really scared fans this past Saturday when he appeared on brand new comedy game show, Saturday Night Takeaway. Fans of the notoriously spicy American Idol judge were apparently “horrified,” at the amount of botox Cowell had gotten on his face.

Oddly enough, Cowell was upset with his botox use back in 2022 when he told sources, “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all. I was in hysterics when I saw myself.” Regardless, Cowell was roasted on X by some of his fans. Take a look.