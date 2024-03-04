5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that reality TV star Whitney Port has recently been accused of being "too thin," by fans. Recent paparazzi photos of her at the beach have not helped with the rumors. She looks very thin in the pictures. One X user wrote, "Port looks bordeline emaciated."

Fans aren't the only ones worried about Port's figure. Former The Hills star revealed back in 2023 that, "My husband Timmy brought (my weight) to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing. He has been worried about me."

Port told PageSix, "I eat to live, not the other way around. I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though. I'm just too lazy to make eating a priority."

Although Port seems to generally be in good spirits about her alarmingly thin frame, it's hard to say if the TV star is in denial about having an eating disorder.