5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it today. Take a look!
PageSix reports that country singer Kacey Musgraves suffered a major wardrobe malfunction during her Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend. Musgraves took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss a hair clip she was wearing while talking to Sydney Sweeney. Apparently, Musgraves was supposed to remove the hair clip before taking the stage alongside Sweeney.
The singer wrote on X, "The clip. I forgot to remove the clip," seemingly horrifed by her fashion faux pas. Despite Musgrave’s humiliation, fans of the singer seemed to be charmed by her mistake.
PageSix reports that reality TV star Whitney Port has recently been accused of being "too thin," by fans. Recent paparazzi photos of her at the beach have not helped with the rumors. She looks very thin in the pictures. One X user wrote, "Port looks bordeline emaciated."
Fans aren't the only ones worried about Port's figure. Former The Hills star revealed back in 2023 that, "My husband Timmy brought (my weight) to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing. He has been worried about me."
Port told PageSix, "I eat to live, not the other way around. I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though. I'm just too lazy to make eating a priority."
Although Port seems to generally be in good spirits about her alarmingly thin frame, it's hard to say if the TV star is in denial about having an eating disorder.
PageSix reports that singer Miley Cyrus recently found out about her stepdad's alleged romantic history with her sister, Noah Cyrus. Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, 54, recently married Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus. Last week, rumors spread that Purcell previously dated Miley's younger sister, Noah, 24.
Miley, who has been out of the family drama loop for some time, apparently had, "no idea this was going on." Now that Miley is aware of the love triangle, she told sources that, "she thinks it's a little creepy, but wants to support her mom however she can."
Fans were baffled that Miley was only just learning about Noah's alleged history with Dominic. One fan speculated that the Cyrus family is definitely "weird."
PageSix reports that R&B singer Rihanna is being ridiculed for her recent performance at an Indian billionaire's wedding. The singer, who was reportedly paid $6.3 million dollars to appear at this wedding, decided to give a, "lazy performance."
Indian billionaire Anant Ambani and his bride, Radhika Merchant Jamnagar, hired the star to entertain their wedding guests at their "pre-wedding celebration." The wealthy married couple was not pleased. Now that videos of the pre-wedding concert have surfaced on social media, X users have weighed in.
One X user wrote, "I’ve always said she’s an incredibly lazy performer…..she never took the time to improve her performances." Another wrote, "Rihanna always been dry and lackluster idk why ppl are surprised." Another X user lamented, "Rihanna has always performed like this. Not at the start of her career but quickly after."
PageSix reports that Hailey Bieber is humiliated by her older sister's reckless behavior. Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested last Saturday after an incident at a club in Georgia. Baldwin Aronow, 31, was charged with assault, battery, as well as battery and criminal trespassing according to the police report.
Security footage of Hailey's older sister revealed Alaia, "forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom." The bartender at the club, Haleigh Cauley, told authorities that Baldwin Aronow, "aggressively told her she needed to change her tampon. A few minutes later, Alaia removed her tampon and threw it at me."
Sources report that Hailey is very ashamed of her older sister's actions. Hailey has not commented further on the incident.
There you have it. Five celebrities having a bad Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.