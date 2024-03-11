5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it today too. Take a look!
It comes as no surprise that aside from Ryan Gosling's epic performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars last night, The Barbie movie was pretty much ignored. PageSix reports that The Academy Awards, which gave most of its accolades to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, didn't award Barbie with anything aside from "best song."
Neither Margot Robbie, who produced and starred in the movie, nor Greta Gerwig, who directed the summer blockbuster, were nominated for Best Actor or Best Director. The film itself wasn't even nominated for Best Picture.
Robbie, who usually sports a pink outfit to rep Barbie, wore all black to the Academy Awards last night, perhaps to indicate that Barbie is "grieving" being snubbed in almost every category.
TMZ reports that Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who has jokingly been declared as "missing" ever since her mysterious abdominal surgery, recently admitted to photoshopping a mother's day photo of her family on X.
Middleton posted a picture of her and her family on Mother's Day, which was celebrated Sunday in the UK. Internet users were convinced that Kate, who hasn't officially been seen in public for months, had edited herself into the picture, as the photo apparently looked, "fake."
Then, much to the surprise of the concerned netizens, Middleton posted this confession to the official Prince & Princess of Wales X account.
Still, internet users were weirded out by the post.
Some people seem to think that Kate is in trouble.
TMZ reports that Murray the Magician, who is well known in the world of magic, recently released a video of himself performing several of tricks with his wife, Dani. The problem is, Murray reveals the secret behind each trick, which is apparently a major no-no in the magical world.
The Magic Castle, the famous venue in Los Angeles that's been running for over sixty years, suspended Murray, who has worked there for decades, after releasing the tell-all internet video.
On top of the suspension, The Academy of Magical Arts, the group that runs The Magic Castle, told Murray that they may press charges for violating their employee rules by "exposing magic online." Could Murray's career be over? Time will tell.
PageSix reports that Ariana Grande, who released her new album Eternal Sunshine last month, is begging fans to stop sending "hateful messages to the people in [her] life." Grande has been under fire ever since she started dating Broadway star Ethan Slater, who costarred with Ariana in Wicked, the Movie.
Fans suspect that Ariana broke up Slater's family. Ethan, who was married and has a one-year-old, allegedly left his wife and child for Grande. Despite the fact that Ethan's ex-wife Lily claims that the couple was broken up when Slater and Grande got together, internet users can't seem to shake the idea that Ariana is a homewrecker.
Grande wrote on her Instagram story on Saturday, "Hi, I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)."
The songstress continued, "It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you."
PageSix reports that Doja Cat said she was deactivating her Instagram account because she’s been having," f–ed up thoughts." Doja, who has been known for her unhinged behavior online, claims that she has been, "mistreated on Instagram."
Her post on Saturday, which has since been deleted, read, "Hey i’m gonna deactivate because i’m not really feeling this anymore. You guys take care of yourselves. i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much."
We hope Doja feels better soon!
There you have it. Five celebrities having a rough Monday.