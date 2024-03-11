5 People Having a Bad Monday

TMZ reports that Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who has jokingly been declared as "missing" ever since her mysterious abdominal surgery, recently admitted to photoshopping a mother's day photo of her family on X.

Middleton posted a picture of her and her family on Mother's Day, which was celebrated Sunday in the UK. Internet users were convinced that Kate, who hasn't officially been seen in public for months, had edited herself into the picture, as the photo apparently looked, "fake."

Then, much to the surprise of the concerned netizens, Middleton posted this confession to the official Prince & Princess of Wales X account.

Still, internet users were weirded out by the post.

Some people seem to think that Kate is in trouble.

3. Murray the Magician, because he was kicked out of Magic Castle for "revealing how to do tricks."

Could Murray's career be over? shutterstock

TMZ reports that Murray the Magician, who is well known in the world of magic, recently released a video of himself performing several of tricks with his wife, Dani. The problem is, Murray reveals the secret behind each trick, which is apparently a major no-no in the magical world.

The Magic Castle, the famous venue in Los Angeles that's been running for over sixty years, suspended Murray, who has worked there for decades, after releasing the tell-all internet video. On top of the suspension, The Academy of Magical Arts, the group that runs The Magic Castle, told Murray that they may press charges for violating their employee rules by "exposing magic online." Could Murray's career be over? Time will tell.

2. Ariana Grande, because she's been getting so much hate online that she had to beg people to stop.

Poor Ariana... shutterstock