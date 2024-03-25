5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney slammed Andy Cohen for his remarks about Kate Middleton prior to her cancer diagnosis being revealed. McSweeney, who recently sued Cohen for "forcing her to drink heavily on the set of RHONYC," claimed that Cohen was unecessarily cruel about the Princess of Wales.

McSweeney wrote on her Instagram story, "Andy Cohen gets a kick out of being cruel to women and Kate Middleton is no exception. I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis he will muster up the decency to apologize to her. People with power need to lead by example."

Cohen, like many internet users, was poking fun at the conspiracy theories surrounding Middleton's photoshopped family photos and mysterious disappearance from the public eye.

After McSweeney slammed Cohen, some internet users agreed with her.