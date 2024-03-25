5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone! These celebs are roughing it. Take a look!
On Friday, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced via social media that she has been diagnosed with cancer. PageSix reports that the princess, who has been, "missing" from the public eye since January, has finally spoken about about her mysterious abdominal surgery.
Take a look at Middleton's official announcement:
Amid her recovery from the surgery, internet users have shared multiple conspiracy theories about Middleton, which they now feel guilty about.
However, some internet sleuths are convinced that Kate's announcement is "AI generated."
PageSix reports that former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney slammed Andy Cohen for his remarks about Kate Middleton prior to her cancer diagnosis being revealed. McSweeney, who recently sued Cohen for "forcing her to drink heavily on the set of RHONYC," claimed that Cohen was unecessarily cruel about the Princess of Wales.
McSweeney wrote on her Instagram story, "Andy Cohen gets a kick out of being cruel to women and Kate Middleton is no exception. I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis he will muster up the decency to apologize to her. People with power need to lead by example."
Cohen, like many internet users, was poking fun at the conspiracy theories surrounding Middleton's photoshopped family photos and mysterious disappearance from the public eye.
After McSweeney slammed Cohen, some internet users agreed with her.
Other internet users were baffled by McSweeney's attack.
GOOP founder and actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently appeared on the hit show Hot Ones, where she jokingly made fun of former president Bill Clinton. PageSix reports that Paltrow was asked about a long-standing rumor that Clinton passed out during a White House screening of her 1996 film, “Emma.”
Paltrow told Sean Evans, host of Hot Ones, "It's true. He was snoring right in front of me. I was like, ‘Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie.’”
Internet users found Paltrow's claim slightly insufferable. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Selena Gomez changed her mind after sharing a recent set of sultry selfies on Instagram. Over the weekend, the 31-year-old took to social media to post two pictures of herself posing in a black strapless bra. The photos, which Gomez deleted quickly after posting, still managed to circulate the internet.
Some fans were calling the singer/actress "old looking," while others were saying that she looked, "better than ever."
PageSix reports that Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith actively dislikes Meghan Markle. Goldsmith, who is somewhat of a celebrity in the UK, nicknamed Markle, "laughing girl," in a recent interview he did with The Times.
Goldsmith said, "Let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around forever, is she? I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country. The Royals aren't racist like she claims."
Gary went on, "We grew up around all the cultures you can think of. The idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them. I’m sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people."
Meghan Markle has not commented on Goldsmith's accusation.
