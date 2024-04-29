5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebrities are roughing it. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Britney Spears says there’s been "no justice" for the ways her family "hurt" her after settling her conservatorship case. Speare uploaded a candid Instagram post on Sunday, which alleged to the ways she’s been harmed by her abusers.
Spears wrote in the caption, "I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!! I have to get acupuncture every day of my life now !!! If people only knew how ive had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!"
Spears, 42, went on to say, "The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!" Sources speculate that Spears is referring to her mother and father. Hopefully Britney feels better soon!
PageSix reports that Justin Bieber posted a series of concerning photos on Instagram on Saturday. The "Never Say Never" singer shared the series, which included two pictures of him looking directly into the camera while tearing up. Fans wasted no time flooding Bieber’s comment section with sympathy and concern.
In the disturbing picture, Bieber wore a light green bucket hat and white zip-up sweatshirt while he visibly wept.
One fan commented, "why u crying tho?" Another fan wrote, "I hope you are doing okay, i hate to see tears running down your face." Another user wrote, "Justin what happened bro why are u crying?? We love you."
Bieber has yet to reply to his concerned fans. Hopefully he recovers soon!
Page Six reports that Lady Gaga recently cancelled her sister's bachelorette party at Lower East Side venue The Box due to a harrassment lawsuit.
The Box, where the bride-to-be's party was scheduled to be held, is well known for its explicit stage shows and celebrity clientele.
That said, the venue is currently being sued by a former staff member who claimed in 2022 court documents that managers allegedly, "ordered and coerced female waitresses, performers, and employees to dress provocatively and travel throughout New York City in order to lure male customers to The Box."
Sources report that Lady Gaga is, "extremely distraught over this, and upset for her sister."
Gaga has not commented further on the controversy.
PageSix reports that Kate Hudson, 45, clarified that she and Bill, her father, 74, "have a very strained relationship currently." Hudson mentioned that she would wish her father a, "happy abandonment day," if she could.
Hudson went on to say, "I often wonder how different our life would have been if Kurt Russell, her stepfather, never entered the picture. How different I would be. My real father didn't do anything for us."
Although Hudson seemed happy about her current family situation, she expressed that she still, "harbors resentment about her biological father."
PageSix reports that actor Pauly Shore revealed that he was, "up all night crying after Richard Simmons shared his disapproval of the biopic the comedian was starring in."
Shore, 56, wrote on Instagram on Friday, "I'm the perfect to guy to play Simmons on the big screen." Simmons then tweeted that he disapproved of Shore playing him in the film. Shore then shared to social media, "You guys, I was up all night crying regarding Richard Simmons’ tweet. Richard, how do you not approve of this movie? I mean, really, who’s better to play you in a movie than ME?"
Will the film eventually get approved by the fitness superstar? Time will tell.
There you have it. Five celebrities having a rough Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.