5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Britney Spears says there’s been "no justice" for the ways her family "hurt" her after settling her conservatorship case. Speare uploaded a candid Instagram post on Sunday, which alleged to the ways she’s been harmed by her abusers.

Spears wrote in the caption, "I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!! I have to get acupuncture every day of my life now !!! If people only knew how ive had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me !!! There has been no justice and probably never will be !!!"

Spears, 42, went on to say, "The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!!" Sources speculate that Spears is referring to her mother and father. Hopefully Britney feels better soon!