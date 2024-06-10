5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Meghan McCain is joining the Jennifer Lopez "hate train." On Friday’s episode of her and Miranda Wilkins’ podcast, Citizen McCain, Meghan said that Lopez was "deeply unpleasant" when they interacted on "The View."
McCain said, "She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen when I was on The View. More than Kim Kardashian and the president."
McCain's criticim of JLo comes at a time when the superstar is already under fire. Lopez canceled her tour due to low ticket sales and rumors are swirling about her imminent divorce from Ben Affleck.
PageSix reports that Meg Thee Stallion was very upset at her recent show in Tampa, Florida. It’s not exactly clear what prompted the Grammy winner to break down in tears.
Sources speculate that her breakdown is linked to rumors that an AI-generated se% tape allegedly depicting her likeness has been circulating online. The "Savage" rapper seemingly criticized the fake video on X earlier that day.
Megan wrote, "It’s really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning. Yall going too far, Fake a$$ s–t. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it." The rapper has not commented publicly on the situation.
Lana Del Rey, 38, was captured on video yelling at paparazzi in Paris last week. Take a look!
Later, the singer posted on X, "These assholes actually told me that they were going to alter the pictures of me to make me look bad after we got into a fight."
The singer has not commented further on the altercation.
PageSix reports that comedian Rob Schneider upset an audience at a recent performance at a hospital fundraiser in Canada.
The comedian performed for the the Hospitals of Regina Foundation’s Four Seasons Ball on June 1st. Sources report that Schneider upset the crowd with "transphobic, misogynistic and anti-vax" jokes.
Tynan Allan, a guest to the event told sources, "Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, ‘What is going on?’ Like, whispering to themselves. Not a single laugh at times. It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were."
Schneider eventually left the stage and has not commented on the incident since.
In this ongoing story, PageSix reports that Celine Dion is detailing for the first time just how difficult it is for her to sing with stiff person syndrome. Dion told Hoda Kotb on the Today Show last Friday, "It’s like somebody is strangling you. It’s like somebody is pushing your larynx/pharynx this way."
Dion then demonstrated to Hoda how the neurological disorder makes her sound like she has a high-pitched voice when she tries to sing, adding, "And you cannot go high or lower. It gets into a spasm."
Our heart goes out to Dion as she battles this rare disorder.
