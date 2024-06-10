5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Meghan McCain is joining the Jennifer Lopez "hate train." On Friday’s episode of her and Miranda Wilkins’ podcast, Citizen McCain, Meghan said that Lopez was "deeply unpleasant" when they interacted on "The View."

McCain said, "She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen when I was on The View. More than Kim Kardashian and the president."

McCain's criticim of JLo comes at a time when the superstar is already under fire. Lopez canceled her tour due to low ticket sales and rumors are swirling about her imminent divorce from Ben Affleck.

