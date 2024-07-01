5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Taylor Swift is under fire after a controversial op-ed was released about the popstar in Newsweek. The author of the piece, John Mac Ghlionn, called the pop star "not a good role model."

The writer stated, "At 34, Swift remains unmarried and childless, a fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model. But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls."

The author continued, "A role model, by definition, is someone worthy of imitation. While Swift’s musical talent and business acumen are certainly admirable, even laudable, we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate. This might sound like pearl-clutching preaching, but it’s a concern rooted in sound reasoning."

After putting down Swift's lifestyle, Swifties were NOT pleased. They called the writer a misogynist and cyberbullied him so much that he has now protected his tweets on X. Even celebrities came out of the woodwork to criticize the author. Tennis champion Martina Navritilova wrote on X, "This article was A massive pile of misogynistic bull💩💩💩​​​​​​."