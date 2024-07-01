5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are struggling. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Taylor Swift is under fire after a controversial op-ed was released about the popstar in Newsweek. The author of the piece, John Mac Ghlionn, called the pop star "not a good role model."
The writer stated, "At 34, Swift remains unmarried and childless, a fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model. But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls."
The author continued, "A role model, by definition, is someone worthy of imitation. While Swift’s musical talent and business acumen are certainly admirable, even laudable, we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate. This might sound like pearl-clutching preaching, but it’s a concern rooted in sound reasoning."
After putting down Swift's lifestyle, Swifties were NOT pleased. They called the writer a misogynist and cyberbullied him so much that he has now protected his tweets on X. Even celebrities came out of the woodwork to criticize the author. Tennis champion Martina Navritilova wrote on X, "This article was A massive pile of misogynistic bull💩💩💩."
PageSix reports that Taylor Swift are furious with actress Julia Roberts for getting too close to Travis Kelce at Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Dublin on Sunday.
The "Pretty Woman" star, 56, was seen rubbing the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s shoulders and tickling his chest as she chatted and laughed with him in a video. Take a look!
Swifties were not happy. One netizen wrote, "Does anyone notice how celebrities are glomping on to the success of the Swift tour? It's really an example of how they need attention and will flock to anyone who is in the spotlight."
Another added, "You can see in one pic he’s trying to pull her arm off of him. She’s out of line here. He’s clearly uncomfortable. He came for Taylor, not her. A friendly hug would’ve been fine, but this is over the top to say the least. Hands off hon."
A third Swiftie wrote, "Julia Roberts acted like a total creep at Taylor Swift's concert, tickling Travis Kelce like a weirdo. He looked so grossed out. Seriously, Julia, keep your old hands to yourself!"
PageSix reports that singer Nicole Scherzinger recently stated in an interview that, "her experience in the Pussycat Dolls was a profoundly overwhelming experience that did not allow her to get a lot of rest, causing sleeping issues."
Scherzinger went on, "It was such a difficult time, struggling and battling your own demons and issues and always being on the road, and they never allowed sleep in our schedule. I mean, it was just a recipe for disaster, to be honest with you."
Scherzinger, 46, continued, "It was just kind of like, ‘Work them to the bone until they’re passed out.’ It was just hard for me to sleep. I always had sleeping issues."
PageSix reports that popstar Ariana Grande is facing major backlash for recent comments she made about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims said the singer must be "sick in her mind" for naming the serial killer as her dream dinner date.
Grande stated on Podcrushed, a podcast hosted by Penn Badgely, "I was infatuated with serial killers during my youth. I was like, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating. He's my dream dinner date. I think I would have loved to have met him. Y’know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions."
Shirley Hughes, the mother of one of Dahmer's victims continued to speak out against Grande's twisted comments. Hughes said, "To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did."
PageSix reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are unloading some of their prized possessions amid their marital strife. The couple is officially selling pieces of art from their $60 million mansion, which is also on the market ahead of their divorce.
We hear collectors and interested buyers were purchasing “art and some pieces” that were “newly on sale” from Bennifer 2.0’s manse in early June.
An insider shared about Affleck's mental state, "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work."
