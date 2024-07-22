5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Bella Hadid is under fire. Adidas apologized for the “negative impact” its Munich Olympics themed campaign had on Bella Hadid and other models who starred in the controversial campaign.

The shoe brand said in a statement Sunday, according to PageSix, "Connections continue to be made to the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics due to our recent SL72 campaign." Hadid apparently faced multiple online attacks from internet users accusing her of being anti-Semitic.

Adidas apologized to Hadid on Thursday and announced it would be revising the ad after making an unintentional reference to the terrorist attack.

"We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events, though these are completely unintentional and we apologize for any upset or distress caused," the brand said in a statement.

Adidas continued, "As a result we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do."