5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Bella Hadid is under fire. Adidas apologized for the “negative impact” its Munich Olympics themed campaign had on Bella Hadid and other models who starred in the controversial campaign.
The shoe brand said in a statement Sunday, according to PageSix, "Connections continue to be made to the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics due to our recent SL72 campaign." Hadid apparently faced multiple online attacks from internet users accusing her of being anti-Semitic.
Adidas apologized to Hadid on Thursday and announced it would be revising the ad after making an unintentional reference to the terrorist attack.
"We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events, though these are completely unintentional and we apologize for any upset or distress caused," the brand said in a statement.
Adidas continued, "As a result we are revising the remainder of the campaign. We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do."
PageSix reports that earlier this week, Janelle Monae poked fun at the King of Pop and his son on social media by recreating the 2002 incident where Michael hung his then-10-month-old son over a balcony.
In the post, Monáe, who was dressed as the late star in a red shirt and a short black wig, dangled a robotic dog over the balcony of her hotel.
Monae is apparently getting dragged for recreating this unhinged moment from 2002. One netizen wrote, "Sorry Janelle..but that was in poor taste..she should have known better." Another wrote, "Michael Jackson was the best father for his children and Janelle doing this was disgusting."
PageSix reports that an American man was arrested ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Wednesday night after he allegedly made threats against her and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
The 34-year-old stalker, whose identity has not been revealed, held a ticket for the concert at Veltins-Arena but was stopped at an entry check, PageSix reports. He allegedly made threats against the world-famous couple on social media and event organizers warned authorities.
He was reportedly detained after "an initial investigation couldn’t entirely rule out a risk." The man was reportedly ordered to be held behind bars until Saturday after Swift wraps up her three back-to-back shows in the city.
Swift, 34, is currently touring through Europe on her record-breaking tour and will next stop in Hamburg for two nights before moving on to Munich for three shows.
PageSix reports that just one week after his arrest, Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston Cage Coppola, has reportedly finalized his divorce from his third wife, Hila Cage Coppola. Weston was arrested for assaulting his mother.
A judge signed off on the split, allowing for the dissolution of their marriage on Thursday. According to the terms of their agreement, Hila will continue to maintain sole custody of their two children, Cyress and Venice, both 4. Weston currently has no visitation rights pending a further court order.
Weston was also ordered to pay Hila $991 per month in spousal support until July 31 at which point, Hila waives her right to receive more money in the future.
Hila has also been ordered to return several items belonging to Weston including two necklace pendants, a keyboard, three framed images of his band, crystal skulls, and a civil war document signed by Giuseppe Garibaldi.
Weston who was previously married to Nikki Williams and Danielle Cage — married Hila, 40, in 2018 and welcomed daughters Cyress and Venice during the pandemic. They split in 2021 when they filed for divorce. He’s also father to sons Lucian and Sorin, whom he shares with Danielle.
PageSix reports that Bella Thorne called out Ozempic for setting “crazy beauty standards” in Hollywood as she admitted she has not been “feeling good” about her body.
The actress candidly opened up about her self-image while rocking a blue leopard-print bikini in an Instagram Story video posted Saturday.
“So I haven’t been feeling good about my body in a while, especially with everybody on Ozempic,” she said, according to PageSix.
There you have it. Five celebs having a rough Monday.