5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Pax Jolie-Pitt remains in hospital following a shocking electric bike crash which left witnesses fearing he had not survived.

The accident is just the latest incident to spark fears for the 20-year-old, whom multiple sources tell Page Six has grown increasingly troubled, prompting his mother, Angelia Jolie, to seek help for him.

Pax, who was not wearing a helmet, rammed into the back of a car stopped at an intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles during the evening rush hour on Monday.

Pax was out cold and only regained consciousness when paramedics arrived. Onlookers thought the worst, while medics believed he may have suffered a brain bleed, according to PageSix. Pax has been in multiple bike accidents prior to Monday’s crash, and is almost never seen wearing a helmet.

