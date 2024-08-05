5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a tough Monday? You're not alone. Take a look at these celebs!
PageSix reports that Olympian Simone Biles had a negative experience with botox. Take a look at her Get Ready With Me Video!
Fans felt sorry for the Olympian. One commented, "I'm sorry you felt the need to put yourself through this. You're gorgeous." Another wrote, "Athletes have it tough. This poor woman. So much pressure." Another fan added, "Wishing you the best Simone, please remember we love you."
PageSix reports that Zac Efron had medical trouble this weekend in Ibiza. Take a look!
Internet users had some speculation about the incident. One wrote, "All that plastic surgery had him drop to the bottom of the pool..." Another netizen added, "This is strange. Matthew Perry's body was found in a jacuzzi. Efron and Perry played the same character in '17 Again.'" One fan added, "Prayers for Zac Efron."
PageSix reports that Pax Jolie-Pitt remains in hospital following a shocking electric bike crash which left witnesses fearing he had not survived.
The accident is just the latest incident to spark fears for the 20-year-old, whom multiple sources tell Page Six has grown increasingly troubled, prompting his mother, Angelia Jolie, to seek help for him.
Pax, who was not wearing a helmet, rammed into the back of a car stopped at an intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles during the evening rush hour on Monday.
Pax was out cold and only regained consciousness when paramedics arrived. Onlookers thought the worst, while medics believed he may have suffered a brain bleed, according to PageSix. Pax has been in multiple bike accidents prior to Monday’s crash, and is almost never seen wearing a helmet.
PageSix reports that Tom Brady is celebrating his 47th birthday with a “new tradition.” The former NFL quarterback marked another year around the sun by posting a shirtless thirst trap on Saturday. Brady highlighted the picture of himself on his Instagram Stories, too.
“Birthday selfie, new tradition!” he told his nearly 15 million followers while humbly adding, “for accountability of course.” Take a look at a video about the selfie.
Many fans were "grossed out by Tom." One wrote, "Thirst trap? Almost all of us men have a similar build. Some of us just have the modesty to keep it hidden under a protective layer of manly flab." Another netizen wrote, "I'm 50 and find him embarrassing." Another added, "Grandpa had a facelift, fillers, too much fake hair added to his crown doesn't look good."
PageSi reports that Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston, pleaded not guilty to charges of an assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an alleged altercation with his mother, Christina Fulton.
The estranged mother-son duo was seen arriving at a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, where Weston declared his not guilty plea.
While on her way into the hearing, Fulton declined to comment on the state of their relationship but insisted she wants her son to "get the help he needs."
Cage has commented, "I don't want to say too much, but the situation is very upsetting."
There you have it. Five celebs having a rough Monday.