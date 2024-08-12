5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, and his mom, Sonya Curry, were involved in a tense encounter with French police after the US men's basketball team won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sources show Ayesha wiping tears from her face as her mother-in-law spoke to officers on the street who were allegedly preventing the family from returning to their vehicle. While it’s unclear what exactly went down during the confrontation, Sonya can be heard yelling that someone “touched the baby” amid the chaos.

The Sweet July founder, 35, was seen holding her and Stephen’s youngest child, Caius on her chest in a baby carrier, while she held their 6 year old Canon Jack, by the hand.

Ayesha has not commented publicly on the encounter.

4. Gwen Stefani, because she had to cancel her show due to an injury.

Oh no! shutterstock

PageSix reports that Gwen Stefani apologized to her fans on social media Saturday after she revealed she suffered an injury and would be canceling her Aug. 17 show at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City.

“As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I’ve been advised that I’m not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City,” she wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Stories.

“I’m so sorry,” she added before revealing that her team plans to reschedule the show. She also said that Ticketmaster will send out emails to those affected once the new show is announced. At this time, it’s unclear whether any future shows will be affected by Stefani’s mysterious injury.

3. Justin Bieber, because he was getting harrassed by teenagers in LA.

Poor Justin! shutterstock

PageSix reports that Justin Bieber scolded a group of eager teens Thursday when they wouldn’t leave him alone at a Los Angeles hotel. Bieber was recorded in West Hollywood’s Waldorf Astoria asking the eight teenager who were there for a bar mitzvah, what they thought was so funny.

“Is this funny to you guys? This is funny to you guys?” he asked the giggling adolescents, who were all filming him.

He then told the unyielding kids to “get out of here” as hotel staff ushered them back to their party. An eyewitness told TMZ that Bieber was much more calm, cool and collected when he first asked the teens to leave him alone but got frustrated when they continued to swarm him.

He was reportedly concerned for his heavily pregnant wife Hailey Bieber, who was about to arrive at the ritzy hotel to meet him for lunch. Bieber's reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

2. Blake Lively, because sources report that she was "uncomfortable" on set of her latest film, It Ends With Us.

Uh oh! shutterstock

Page Six reports that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni allegedly clashed on the set of “It Ends With Us,” with multiple sources saying her costar/director made her feel “uncomfortable.”

The pair star in the much-anticipated big-screen version of Colleen Hoover’s hit novel about a toxic and abusive romance, out Friday. Rumors have swirled this week as the two seemed to avoid each other at the movie’s Manhattan premiere Monday. One industry source claimed that Baldoni, who also directed the movie, created an “extremely difficult” atmosphere behind the scenes for the entire cast.

And another industry insider said there were a few moments on set that made Lively, who is a producer on the project, feel “uncomfortable” about her postpartum body.

Lively, 36, joined “It Ends With Us” soon after giving birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds, son Olin.

Sources who have worked with Baldoni were quick to say the father of two would never intentionally set out to make any of his actors feel unsupported.

By the end of filming, however, there was apparently no love lost between the cast.

“It’s not just Blake,” added the industry source. “None of the cast enjoyed working with Justin …They certainly didn’t talk to him at the premiere.”

As photos leaked at the start of production, fans called out Lively’s “frumpy” costumes for her character, Lily Bloom — prompting Lively to delve into her own wardrobe for some of the looks, borrowing clothes from BFF Gigi Hadid and husband Ryan Reynolds and wearing her own jewelry.

1. Rod Stewart, because he was forced to cancel two performances Friday.

Uh oh! shutterstock

PageSix reports that the “Maggie May” singer’s team announced, “We regret to announce that tonight’s Rod Stewart’s concert in Stateline, NV and his August 10 concert in Lincoln, CA have been postponed as the singer recovers from a summer strain of COVID-19.”

The post encouraged fans to “hold on to” their existing tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled shows.

Stewart told sources, “I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear,” he said. “We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.”

“I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can,” he added.

There you have it. Five People having a bad Monday. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.