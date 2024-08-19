5 People Having A Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Barry Keoghan enjoyed some quality time with his look-alike son, Brando, amid rumors that the “Saltburn” star and his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, have broken up

Keoghan, 31, shared a rare photo of him with his son on Sunday, writing, “He’s more of a charmer than i am. Our wee Brando.” In the candid selfie, the Oscar-nominated actor, who shares Brando with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, sat next to his son on the floor of a living room.

Keoghan stated, “She’s done a great job, and she’s an incredible mother,” the “Killing of a Sacred Deer” star told the magazine at the time of co-parenting with the dentist, who gave birth to Brando in August 2022.

More recently, Keoghan played Carpenter’s love interest in her Please Please Please video which she released in June. “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation,” the pop star told Variety earlier this month of her boyfriend. “So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”