5 People Having A Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Barry Keoghan enjoyed some quality time with his look-alike son, Brando, amid rumors that the “Saltburn” star and his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, have broken up
Keoghan, 31, shared a rare photo of him with his son on Sunday, writing, “He’s more of a charmer than i am. Our wee Brando.” In the candid selfie, the Oscar-nominated actor, who shares Brando with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, sat next to his son on the floor of a living room.
Keoghan stated, “She’s done a great job, and she’s an incredible mother,” the “Killing of a Sacred Deer” star told the magazine at the time of co-parenting with the dentist, who gave birth to Brando in August 2022.
More recently, Keoghan played Carpenter’s love interest in her Please Please Please video which she released in June. “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation,” the pop star told Variety earlier this month of her boyfriend. “So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”
That said, rumors are swirling that the couple is no more. Keoghan's post of his son is making fans even more certain of their doomed relationship.
PageSix reports that Danielle Fishel revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Boy Meets World star, 43, shared the news in Monday’s episode of her Pod Meets World podcast, telling listeners that her former co-stars-turned-co-hosts, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, were some of the first to know.
“I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer,” she said. “It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion.”
Fishel assured fans she was “going to be fine” and planned to have surgery to remove the cancer. “I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment,” she explained. “I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days.”
Strong, 44, called Fishel’s diagnosis “mind-boggling” because of how many people he knows with the disease. “Right now, my wife and I know four people — four friends — who are dealing with breast cancer,” Strong said, encouraging fans to “get checked.”
Friedle added, “We’re so glad you didn’t [put it off] because you are going to be fine. You might have some sucky days, but we’re here for you.” Our heart goes out to Danielle.
PageSix reports that Jennifer Lopez shared a video of her drinking alcohol straight “from the bottle” after enjoying a a night out at Bruno Mars's concert. “You see how I do this? How I drink from the bottle? Very demure,” she said in the Instagram clip before taking a large sip of her drink, which is from her Delola brand. “Very mindful. I don’t just chug it,” she continued. “Little by little. Very elegant.” She captioned the clip, “Very demure … very mindful.”
On Friday, Lopez, 55, posted to her Instagram Stories and gave her followers an inside glimpse at her Thursday evening concert experience.
In the first photo she shared on social media, Lopez revealed she met up with two of her gal pals prior to the show. She also shared a separate photo of her enjoying Mars’ performance.
Despite Lopez's claim that she's having fun, fans aren't convinced. One commented, "She's depressed over Ben, don't like Jennifer." Another wrote, "Ok now that she's single she's drinking straight from the bottle. We're worried about you."
PageSix reports that Taylor is "still emotionally recovering from the terrorist threat that forced her to cancel three shows."
Friday marked Swift’s second time back on stage since she performed in Warsaw, Poland in early August. She was scheduled to bring her record-breaking Eras Tour to Vienna after Warsaw but was forced to cancel shows after a terrorist attack was planned to take place during one of them.
The 34-year-old Grammy winner’s three shows — which were set for Aug. 8, 9 and 10 at Ernst Happel Stadium were canceled the same day two young men were arrested for the horrific plot. A 3rd suspect was later arrested.
PageSix reports that pregnant Ashley Tisdale revealed Friday that she has been sick for three weeks as her due date quickly approaches. “I’m exhausted. I’m ready to have this baby but not ready,” the “High School Musical” star wrote on her Instagram Story atop a somber-looking selfie from bed.
“I still need to wallpaper the room, get everything organized, so don’t come yet! BUT I’ve been sick for three weeks with adenovirus that turned into a sinus infection.”
“My whole body hurts and I literally can’t wait to get that baby out,” she continued. “I think they make the last month this hard so your willing to throw yourself in to something that would normally be so scary but you do it anyway.”
Tisdale, who is expecting her second child with her husband, Christopher French, has not held back when describing how the third trimester of pregnancy has treated her.
Earlier this week, she compared being pregnant to an Olympic sport.
There you have it. For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at 5 People Having a Bad Week.