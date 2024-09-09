5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Beyoncé fans slammed the CMA Awards as “racist” for not nominating the singer in a single category at the 2024 show — despite the success of her country album, "Cowboy Carter."

“there’s just no way that bey and cowboy carter got completely ignored at the cmas but post malone got 4 nominations… this is just racism and there’s no other word for it bc cowboy carter is one of the biggest albums of the year and it literally put country on the spotlight again this year,” an X user wrote on Monday.

“Well done CMAs, keep [continuing to prove] that y’all are just a bunch of racists Beyoncé made history with Cowboy Carter and achieved more than any other country album or artist the past few years Y’all are just too damn scared of her,” another wrote.