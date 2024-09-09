5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that netizens are claiming that Taylor Swift's display of affection toward Travis Kelce at the US Open was "staged, like everything else she does." Take a look at the interaction.
One X user wrote, "everything she does is so forced and staged." Another wrote, "Taylor Swift only knows how to do things for people to see her doing them. No genuine spirit to be observed." Another internet user wrote, "this is so corny everything they do looks forced."
PageSix reports that Beyoncé fans slammed the CMA Awards as “racist” for not nominating the singer in a single category at the 2024 show — despite the success of her country album, "Cowboy Carter."
“there’s just no way that bey and cowboy carter got completely ignored at the cmas but post malone got 4 nominations… this is just racism and there’s no other word for it bc cowboy carter is one of the biggest albums of the year and it literally put country on the spotlight again this year,” an X user wrote on Monday.
“Well done CMAs, keep [continuing to prove] that y’all are just a bunch of racists Beyoncé made history with Cowboy Carter and achieved more than any other country album or artist the past few years Y’all are just too damn scared of her,” another wrote.
“No one in the history of having a #1 album AND song has been completely snubbed at an award show. IN ANY CATEGORY. The CMAs can kiss the blackest part of my ass. Beyonce deserved better,” wrote a third netizen.
“Anyone with common sense knew the CMAs were gonna pay Bey dust. They do not like her. They are NOT going to honor an album that was sparked from their racist treatment towards her,” a fourth X user added.
PageSix reports that Selena Gomez revealed she “can’t carry her own children” in a vulnerable new interview.
"I unfortunately have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy,” the actress, 32, told Vanity Fair in a cover story published Monday. “That was something I had to grieve for a while.”
Gomez, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and got a kidney transplant in 2017, noted that she had not “ever said this” before publicly. “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” she continued of becoming a mom one day. “I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone.”
PageSix reports that Nicole Kidman cut her Venice Film Festival appearance short on Saturday after learning that her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman had died.
“Babygirl” director Halina Reijn announced the “Big Little Lies” alum’s departure from the event while accepting a Best Actress award on her behalf for their movie Saturday. Nicole shared in the written statement that she had made it to Venice but was made aware shortly after that her “beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed.”
“I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her,” the “Moulin Rouge” star added.
“She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”
A rep for Nicole also confirmed the death of the Oscar winner’s mom to Page Six, telling us Saturday, “The family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time.”
PageSix reports that Bruce Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, revealed she was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in 2018.
Scialfa, now 71, spoke about her health for the first time in the new documentary “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,” which premiered Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Scialfa, who is a member of the famed backing band, brought up her diagnosis while explaining why she chose to take a step back from performing around the time of her husband’s "Springsteen on Broadway" in 2018.
Our heart goes out to the Springsteens.
