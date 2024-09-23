5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a Bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Travis Kelce was caught on camera looking depressed during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night — which Taylor Swift did not attend. Take a look!
A video of the athlete, 34, sitting on the sidelines has gone viral, with him seemingly wiping sweat from his eyebrow and nose before staring into the distance. Kelce’s dejected appearance combined with his girlfriend’s headline-making absence led many Swifties to worry about trouble in paradise.
One fan wrote, "It's over for him soon. Get ready for the break up album." Another wrote, "As if Taylor could actually be with this man. There's NO WAY."
PageSix reports that Hayden Panettiere is sharing her side of the story after fans became concerned over an interview she recently gave to People magazine that sparked questions about her mental health and sobriety. Panettiere opens up about the loss of her brother for the first time publically.
After receiving ruthless comments about her sobriety from fans, she wrote, "It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak,” the “Nashville” alum wrote on Instagram on Sunday.
“I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure.”
She also addressed allegations that she was under the influence during the interview.
“Grief looks different on everyone,” Panettiere wrote. “Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor.”
Additionally, the 35-year-old actress claimed she was “exhausted” during the interview which followed an eight-hour shoot.
“My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading—especially as the subject matter became heavier,” she wrote, adding that they were told that the magazine “would edit it and that it would be a beautiful piece.”
She went on to say that the “real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait.”
Panettiere then signed off the lengthy post with a message for her supporters.
“For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful,” she added. “Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are.”
Our heart goes out to Hayden as she deals with the loss of her brother.
PageSix reports that Lizzo clapped back at online users who accused her of using Ozempic to lose weight. After a fan commented, “did she use ozempic,” on the singer's Instagram post on Thursday, the 36-year-old Grammy winner responded with a question of her own.
“whyyyy do u follow me?” the “Truth Hurts” songstress replied Friday, along with a series of crying face emojis. On Thursday, Lizzo showed off her curves in a bra and underwear. In the audio of the clip, Nicki Minaj can be heard clapping back at people discussing her appearance.
“The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane,” Lizzo mouthed to the rapper’s voice. “I’m a bad b&ch, always been a bad b&ch.”
PageSix reports that singer Chappell Roan has been diagnosed with severe depression amid her whirlwind rise to fame.
“I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad,” the “Pink Pony Club” songstress told Guardian in an interview published Friday.
“But I have every symptom of someone who’s severely depressed,” she noted. Some of 26-year-old Roan’s symptoms include brain fog, poor focus, forgetfulness and, as she put it, “a very lackluster viewpoint.”
She theorized her depression roots from her life changing so rapidly as she transformed from an underground pop princess to a full-blown megastar so swiftly over the last year.
“Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage,” she explained of her new normal.
“If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal. Going to the park, pilates, yoga – how do I do this in a safe way where I’m not going to be stalked or harassed?”
Roan has spoken openly about her struggle with her meteoric rise to pop stardom, telling fans at a concert in June that she was “having a really hard time” keeping up with her fame. In August, she slammed aggressive fans for having no manners when seeing her in public and expecting to have access to her at all times.
“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever. I don’t care that it’s normal,” she stated in her TikTok video.
PageSix reports that actress Demi Moore recently recalled the grueling workout routine she put herself through following the birth of her second daughter Scout Willis, in 1991.
At the time, the actress — who was living in Malibu, Calif., with then-husband, Bruce Willis — decided to bike 30 miles to and from work every day while filming “Indecent Proposal.”
“I was feeding her through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer … biking all the way to Paramount, even on location where we were shooting; then shooting a full day, which is usually a 12-hour day; and then starting all over again,” Moore said in a recent interview.
Moore went on to say, "It was so unhealthy. Looking back, I just want to hug myself. If any women out there are struggling with post-partum weight loss, please be kind to yourself. I wish I had been."
