5 People Having a Bad Monday

After receiving ruthless comments about her sobriety from fans, she wrote, "It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticized for how fast or slow I speak,” the “Nashville” alum wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

“I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure.”

She also addressed allegations that she was under the influence during the interview.

“Grief looks different on everyone,” Panettiere wrote. “Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor.”

Additionally, the 35-year-old actress claimed she was “exhausted” during the interview which followed an eight-hour shoot.