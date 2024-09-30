5 People Having a Bad Monday

Internet users were torn about the singer's last minute decision to back out. One wrote, "She whines after famous for 2 minutes."

Another wrote, "My heart truly goes out to her. She's been put through so much. I adore her and her music so much. She definitely deserves a break. I just hope that she will be okay. (I know she will.) Everyone including her fans seem to forget she's bipolar 2 and has just been diagnosed with depression, and she definitely wasn't ready to be this famous. She is going through a very difficult situation right now, and she deserves this time to gather herself. And she will be back when she is ready. Love you, Chappell. Wish you the best."

Another fan wrote, "It's so disrespectful to cancel last minute. People paid good money and got hotels and took off work for you. And they can't even be refunded because it's a festival. I'm over her."