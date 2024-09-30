5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that popstar Chappell Roan has not taken her recent meteoric rise to fame well. After being the subject of a major political controversy, she cancelled two festival dates which left fans conflicted. Take a look.
Internet users were torn about the singer's last minute decision to back out. One wrote, "She whines after famous for 2 minutes."
Another wrote, "My heart truly goes out to her. She's been put through so much. I adore her and her music so much. She definitely deserves a break. I just hope that she will be okay. (I know she will.) Everyone including her fans seem to forget she's bipolar 2 and has just been diagnosed with depression, and she definitely wasn't ready to be this famous. She is going through a very difficult situation right now, and she deserves this time to gather herself. And she will be back when she is ready. Love you, Chappell. Wish you the best."
Another fan wrote, "It's so disrespectful to cancel last minute. People paid good money and got hotels and took off work for you. And they can't even be refunded because it's a festival. I'm over her."
PageSix reports that Lana Del Rey and alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene said “I Do” with lavish waterfront wedding ceremony on Thursday. Their intimate nuptials were held at the bayou in Des Allemandes, La, where Dufrene operates his popular swamp boat tours.
Fans of Lana Del Rey are stumped by her decision to marry an alligator tour guide. One commented, "I go to sleep and wake up the next day and Lana gets married in a swamp." Another wrote, "Has she lost her mind? Why a swamp husband Lana? Why?" Another wrote, "this is somehow so on brand for her. She is now one with the alligators."
PageSix reveals that Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she was diagnosed with osteoporosis, OCD and ADHD after she took a step back from the spotlight for allegedly creating a toxic workplace.
The former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host spoke candidly about aging in her new Netflix special, “For Your Approval,” which came out on Tuesday.
DeGeneres, 66, told audience members that she took a “stupid bone density test” when she discovered that she has “full-on osteoporosis.”
“I don’t even know how I’m standing up right now. I’m like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower,” DeGeneres said.
Osteoporosis is a “bone disease that develops when bone mineral density and bone mass decreases,” which leads to “a decrease in bone strength that can increase the risk of fractures,” according to the National Institutes of Health.
“I had excruciating pain one day and I thought I tore a ligament or something and I got an MRI and they said, ‘No, it’s just arthritis.’ I said, ‘How did I get that?’ And he said, ‘Oh it just happens at your age,'” she recalled.
DeGeneres admitted that it can be “hard to be honest about aging and seem cool.”
The stand-up comedian also explained in the special that she had started going to therapy after the backlash and “hatred” from fans took a toll on her mental health. While she was there, she learned she had OCD and ADHD.
OCD stands for obsessive-compulsive disorder and is a disorder in which a “person experiences uncontrollable and recurring thoughts (obsessions), engages in repetitive behaviors (compulsions), or both."
PageSix reports that Halle Berry shocked fans with her impressively hairy transformation. The Oscar winner shared a glimpse of her character transformation for her new film, “Never Let Go,” by flaunting her fake hairy armpits on Instagram Saturday, which had fans saying, “Yikes” in her comments section.
“Momma in the making One of the most complex characters I’ve had the pleasure of embodying. #NeverLetGo is in theaters everywhere!” she captioned the collection of photos and videos from her time on set.
“OMG you scared me!!! thank the Lord this is for a movie,” said “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman under Berry’s post.
“Wow, the things actors do to fulfill the roles they’re in. Thought for a moment Halle had started to grow an armpit jungle,” another fan commented. “So funny, LOL!!!”
A different social media user added, “Praise God. Girl you had be [sic] scared for a minute ……,” while someone else said, “The way my heart dropped with the pit hair almost destroyed decades of a crush.”
Kim Richards has relapsed after years of sobriety — and was even placed on a psychiatric hold earlier this month, PageSix reported Friday.
The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 60, was reportedly placed on a 72-hour hold in early September after acting “incoherent” at a Hilton hotel.
The outlet reported that Richards had been staying at the hotel when she began acting out of character.
Police were called and, when the former child star allegedly refused to leave the hotel, she was placed on a 5150 hold and taken away via ambulance.
Kim then moved into a Los Angeles home owned by her younger sister, Kyle Richards, but she left it shortly after. However, on Wednesday, Kim returned to the home and neighbors called the cops out of concern for her behavior.
When the cops showed up, PageSix reported that authorities were told Kyle did not want Kim in the house as she had been cut off from her family in hopes of getting her sober.
Kyle will reportedly have to file an eviction request with the court in order to actually kick out her sister, however.
For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.