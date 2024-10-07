5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, ended up partying at the same New York City nightclub Saturday night.

As the “Up” hitmaker was twerking and dancing with friends at The Stafford Room, eyewitnesses said that Cardi, 31, was “startled” when she learned the Migos rapper was at the hotspot.

According to the outlet, she discovered the father of her three kids had arrived when the DJ gave Offset, 32, a special shout-out. Sources also told PageSix that the pair “didn’t arrive or leave together” that night. Cardi and Offset did not “hang out” while inside the popular venue and sources said they were only in the club together for a “short” amount of time.

Cardi's fans are worried about the rapper, who filed for divorce from Offset in September 2023. One wrote, "Careful Cardi, this is how stalking begins." Another wrote, "Saying a prayer for your safety Cardi." A third fan wrote, "I need Offset to leave Cardi alone."