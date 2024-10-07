5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? So are these celebs. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, ended up partying at the same New York City nightclub Saturday night.
As the “Up” hitmaker was twerking and dancing with friends at The Stafford Room, eyewitnesses said that Cardi, 31, was “startled” when she learned the Migos rapper was at the hotspot.
According to the outlet, she discovered the father of her three kids had arrived when the DJ gave Offset, 32, a special shout-out. Sources also told PageSix that the pair “didn’t arrive or leave together” that night. Cardi and Offset did not “hang out” while inside the popular venue and sources said they were only in the club together for a “short” amount of time.
Cardi's fans are worried about the rapper, who filed for divorce from Offset in September 2023. One wrote, "Careful Cardi, this is how stalking begins." Another wrote, "Saying a prayer for your safety Cardi." A third fan wrote, "I need Offset to leave Cardi alone."
PageSix reports that Madonna mourned the loss of her brother Christopher Ciccone after he pased away at age 63 on Friday.
“My brother Christopher is gone,” the “Material Girl” songstress, 66, wrote on Instagram Sunday. “He was the closest human to me for so long. It's very hard to explain our bond.
“But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.” Madonna reflected on her and Ciccone’s shared love of dance when they were younger, describing that passion as the “superglue” that held them together “through the madness of our childhood.”
“Discovering Dance [sic] in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too,” the Michigan-born pop star wrote. “My ballet Teacher, also named Christopher — created a safe space for my brother to be Gay, a word that was not spoken or even whispered where we lived.”
The “Like a Virgin” singer explained that her brother eventually followed her to New York City, where they started their careers as dancers. “We danced together on stage in the beginning of my career and eventually, he became the Creative Director, of many tours,” she wrote, referring to her Blonde Ambition World Tour and The Girlie Show Tour in the early 1990s.
Madonna went on to describe Ciccone as “a painter a poet and a visionary” with “impeccable taste.” Our heart goes out to Madonna and her family.
PageSix reports that Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Paul Soliz, took three of his at least nine kids to live at the pop star’s house, his mother-in-law claimed. Spears is being accused of 'harboring 3 kidnapped children.'
“He took three of the kids, too. We are trying to get those kids back,” Sandra Smith stated during an interview on the “Drew Lane Show” on Friday. Soliz, 38, is married to Smith’s daughter, Nicole Mancilla. However, she filed for divorce on Wednesday after eight years of marriage.
Take a look at the full interview with Soliz's mother-in-law.
Britney has not commented on the allegations.
PageSix reports that Donald Glover has canceled the remainder of his Childish Gambino New World Tour dates in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom amid a mystery illness.
“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” he shared on X on Friday.
“After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal.” While the “This Is America” hitmaker did not reveal why he needs surgery, he told fans he would take his healing process “seriously.”
He concluded, “I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.” Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.
PageSix reports that Ben Affleck’s electric Ford Bronco broke down on the side of a freeway while driving with his son, Samuel. The “Gone Girl” star and the 12-year-old were photographed riding in the Tiffany blue-colored vehicle Saturday before it malfunctioned.
The father-son duo looked dapper during the outing, with Samuel wearing a blue suit and Nike sneakers, while his dad sported a navy suit, brown leather shoes and a tan trench coat.
However, their day came to an abrupt halt when Affleck’s truck was seen being loaded onto the back of a tow truck and removed off the side of the freeway. While the Bronco was being moved to the flatbed, both the actor and Samuel were seen checking their phones and walking into a local gas station.
Page Six has reached out to Affleck’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.
For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.