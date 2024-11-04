5 People Having a Bad Monday

The “Only Murders in the Building” star, 32, walked the red carpet at the American French Film Festival on Oct. 29 wearing a hip-hugging, long-sleeve black cocktail dress and heels.

Gomez posed with her hand on her stomach in several photos, prompting social media users to speculate she was trying to hide her body in a since-deleted post. The “Love On” singer swiftly took to the comments section to drag the trolls for attacking her weight.

“This makes me sick,” she wrote before explaining, “I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up.” Gomez was referring to small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, which occurs when there is an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine. It can cause bloating, abdominal pain, weight loss and other uncomfortable symptoms.

Fans of Gomez slammed the body-shamers. One wrote, "I'm so sick of haters. GET OVER IT. This is hurtful to Selena." Another wrote, "Are we seriously fat-shaming people? I am so disappointed in society."

4. Channing Tatum, because he appeared downcast after his break-up from Zoe Kravitz.

Poor Channing! shutterstock

PageSix reports that Channing Tatum appeared downcast as he stepped out solo following his split from Zoe Kravitz. The “21 Jump Street” star was photographed smoking a cigarette while having some alone time in New York City on Saturday.

For the outing, the actor kept it casual in a white T-shirt, baggy pants and Converse sneakers with a black jacket tossed over his shoulder. Tatum, 44, hid behind sunglasses and appeared to be listening to music with his AirPods.

The sighting comes nearly a week after the news broke that he and Kravitz, 35, called off their engagement after three years together. “They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart,” a source told PageSix about the former couple last Wednesday.

However, a source exclusively told Page Six on Friday the exes have still been in touch and there’s “no bad blood” despite going their separate ways. “There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë. They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways,” the insider told us. That said, Tatum doesn't look like he's coping well.

3. James Van Der Beek, because he's been diagnosed with cancer.

Oh no! shutterstock

PageSix reports that The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, 47, revealed his tragic health diagnosis in a statement to published Sunday, thanking his “incredible family” for their support.

Van Der Beek wrote, "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” the actor said.

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” James added. Colorectal cancer can be referred to as either colon or rectal cancer depending on where the cancer starts. Our heart goes out to James and his family.

2. Ryan Reynolds, because Martha Stewart says he's "not funny."

Uh oh! shutterstock

PageSix reports that Martha Stewart appeared on Bilt Rewards’ November “Rent Free” game show and was asked to guess who respondents listed as the most fun celebrities to hang out with.

Stewart didn’t hold back on letting viewers in on her opinion about her neighbor, Ryan Reynolds. “You want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life,” the TV personality added. “No, he’s not so funny.” She also claimed that Blake Lively’s husband was “very serious.”

Surprisingly, Hugh Jackman joined Martha Stewart in roasting Reynolds. Jackman, who co-starred in “Deadpool & Wolverine” alongside Reynolds, wrote on X, “Finally someone says it."

1. Chris Martin, because he fell through a trap door during his concert.

Oh no... shutterstock

PageSix reports that Chris Martin took a tumble. The frontman fell through an onstage trapdoor while walking backward during Sunday night’s Coldplay concert in Melbourne, Austrailia. The musician, who was reacting to audience members’ signs when he slipped, emerged with a smile and joked to his fans that he had not “planned” the accident.

“Thank you for catching me, so much. Holy s–t,” he said to someone out of sight before predicting that the fall would be a “YouTube moment.” Martin, 47, went on to tell Marvel Stadium concertgoers that he had “the jitters” and felt “a little weird” after losing his balance — but was ultimately “OK.”

He channeled Oprah Winfrey, quipping to crew members, “You get a bonus! You get a bonus!”

The rest of the concert went off without a hitch!

