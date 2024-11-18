5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Drake showed off his fresh haircut after haters trolled him for wearing pigtails with barrettes during an alleged “midlife crisis.” The “One Dance” crooner posed with a stern face and duck lips while showing off his new cut via his Instagram Story on Saturday.

Fans raved over the hitmaker’s new look, with one writing on X, "Drake cut his hair off?! Omg we are SO BACK! Them braids been too tight for too damn long!”

“I’m glad he cut his hair. Now I don’t have to curse my timeline with the possibility of pig tailed drake anymore,” another added. A third joked, “If Drake cut his hair maybe I should cut mine too.”

“Aubrey who told you it was okay to cut your hair?” a fourth wrote, referring to Drake’s birth name, Aubrey Graham. “Lmfaoo he cut his hair after drama like a female do,” another chimed in, hinting at the Grammy winner’s ongoing fued with Kendrick Lamar.