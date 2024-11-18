5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Drake showed off his fresh haircut after haters trolled him for wearing pigtails with barrettes during an alleged “midlife crisis.” The “One Dance” crooner posed with a stern face and duck lips while showing off his new cut via his Instagram Story on Saturday.
Fans raved over the hitmaker’s new look, with one writing on X, "Drake cut his hair off?! Omg we are SO BACK! Them braids been too tight for too damn long!”
“I’m glad he cut his hair. Now I don’t have to curse my timeline with the possibility of pig tailed drake anymore,” another added. A third joked, “If Drake cut his hair maybe I should cut mine too.”
“Aubrey who told you it was okay to cut your hair?” a fourth wrote, referring to Drake’s birth name, Aubrey Graham. “Lmfaoo he cut his hair after drama like a female do,” another chimed in, hinting at the Grammy winner’s ongoing fued with Kendrick Lamar.
PageSix reports that Bethenny Frankel isn’t loving Bravo’s “RHONY” reboot. In TikTok video shared on Saturday morning, the Skinnygirl founder shaded the new version of the long-running franchise, calling it a “piece of trash.”
After seeing dozens of “videos of people saying [the ‘RHONY’ reboot] is unwatchable,” Frankel demanded “justice for [former ‘RHONY’ stars] Sonja [Morgan], Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps] and Ramona [Singer] because they were ride or die.”
“That show was on their back and all of a sudden they all got replaced [with] shiny new toys.”
Frankel, 54, further said, “I know a lot more money was spent on the new cast and the new show” while the former stars were often treated “like the stepchildren. They’ve always been discarded. I know the money they’ve gotten paid. I know the demotions. I know the budgets. I know the premiere budgets. They know. I know. We know. You know.”
“The new girls — I’m sure they’re lovely,” Frankel said of the show’s current stars — Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Racquel Chevremont. “I haven’t seen the show, [but] I’m actually sure that they’re lovely.”
“But [the former cast], as they got older, just got dropped off at the side of the road,” she said before revealing Bravo only has “200,000 people watching this [new] piece of trash.”
Her suggestion was for the network to “go get the old girls and dust them off, mix them in” because “humble pie is coming in hot.”
PageSix reports that Mike Tyson revealed had eight blood transfusions, lost 25 pounds in the hospital and “almost died” in June, one month before his Netflix bout with Jake Paul was originally scheduled to happen and around five months before it actually unfolded Saturday night.
“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” Tyson, 58, wrote in an X post since Paul defeated Tyson. “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.
“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for.”
Saturday marked the first sanctioned fight for Tyson — who also added “thank you” and a praying hands emoji to the end of his post — since 2005, and he entered the bout with a career record of 50-6.
But the health scare loomed over the fight, and Tyson appeared a step or two behind Paul for most of the fight — especially during the third round and beyond — as the 27-year-old YouTuber landed punch after punch, with Tyson only countering at a fraction of that clip.
The three judges each awarded the fight to Paul, turning the Netflix spectacle into a disappointment as 60 million viewers tuned in and dealt with buffering issues and then an ultimate fight where Tyson resembled a shell of the version he competed at during the prime of his career.
Fans of Tyson wrote on X, "Mike looks ill. I feel bad for the guy. I feel like he's gonna go back to the hospital after this."
PageSix reports Taylor Lautner jokingly suggested his “Twilight” character, Jacob Black, should’ve ended up with Kristen Stewart’s character, Bella Swan. The actor took to TikTok Saturday to participate in the viral trend, which shows people making bashful claims before accidentally flipping the cameras on themselves.
Lautner’s video saw the 2011 film “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1” playing on a flat-screen TV, showing the scene where Swan marries her vampire lover, Edward Cullen.
The “Shark Boy and Lava Girl” star wrote over the clip, “Honestly screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob.” He then jokingly flipped the camera on his face, acting shocked and afraid with the text “oh no no no” written on the screen. Fans joked in the comments. One wrote, "This is so right. Twilight did us wrong."
PageSix reports that Tom Brady has regrets. Since the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, Brady admits that he's an extremely flawed father to his children.
Brady opened up about parenthood at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City earlier this month. “Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have and we screwed up a lot and I’ve screwed up a lot as a parent,” he admitted. The seven-time Super Bowl champ claimed there is no “expert in parenting” but he does try to be “dependable and consistent” for his kiddos.
Per a video obtained by TMZ, Brady also shared it “sucks” to be “Tom Brady’s son in so many ways.” “There’s a lot of challenges I faced as a kid … my kid naturally are going to be faced with their own challenges … and I’ll be there to support them .. and I’ll be learning along the way with them,” he said.
Brady also stated, "I have a lot of regrets. I wish I could go back in time."