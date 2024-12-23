5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Britney Spears said she deals with “severe sadness” due to rude comments about dancing videos.

“I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things… if they only knew how severe my sadness is,” the Princess of Pop wrote in an Instagram caption on Friday alongside a carousel of several photos, including memes, a snapshot of her sitting on the beach and an image of her chest in a black lace bra.

“It is a f–ing miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!!” she continued.

Spears, 42, revealed she almost skipped her recent beach vacation because she was “sad” but loosened up once she saw the ocean, “the small little hotel that looks like an apartment, and the breakfast table inside the pool.”