5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Britney Spears said she deals with “severe sadness” due to rude comments about dancing videos.
“I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things… if they only knew how severe my sadness is,” the Princess of Pop wrote in an Instagram caption on Friday alongside a carousel of several photos, including memes, a snapshot of her sitting on the beach and an image of her chest in a black lace bra.
“It is a f–ing miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!!” she continued.
Spears, 42, revealed she almost skipped her recent beach vacation because she was “sad” but loosened up once she saw the ocean, “the small little hotel that looks like an apartment, and the breakfast table inside the pool.”
After listening to some “dark music” and Amy Winehouse, the “Piece of Me” singer said she “looked through her phone” and was disappointed to see so much hate.
“[I] was like Damn, there’s so much I haven’t even shown but it saddens me people say mean things about me,” she penned.
PageSix reports that comedian Tom Green announced his engagement to his partner, Amanda, on Sunday. “Big news! Amanda and I are engaged!,” he wrote in an Instagram post alongside photos of the happy couple. “I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you!”
It will be the second marriage for Green, 53, who was previously married to Drew Barrymore. The two met when Barrymore, 49, reached out to Green to be in “Charlie’s Angels” with her. Sources report that Barrymore and Green didn't speak for 15 years. Insiders say that Barrymore is "resentful" of Tom's new found love.
PageSix reports that the late Payne's ex-girlfriend shared a picture of her with a tattoo to honor Liam. It didn’t share any explanation about the ink and simply captioned the picture with a red heart emoji. The singer tragically died on October 16th after falling from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Cassidy’s photo with Nala seemed to be a subtle nod to the “Teardrops” musician, as they adopted the dog together one month prior to his death. In a video posted to Cassidy's TikTok on Sept. 16, she shared that she was “so nervous” to ask her boyfriend if they could adopt a dog from the local shelter.
“How would you feel if we gave the shelter a little call and went to go rescue a dog?” she recalled asking Payne. The internet personality then shared a brief clip of Payne meeting Nala, which Cassidy captioned, “Liam was totally on board.”
Payne and Cassidy — who he started dating in October 2022— adopted the 4-month-old dog because they wanted to “give her a second chance at a better life.”
PageSix reports that Michael B. Jordan’s security called the cops on a man who trespassed on his front lawn Wednesday, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, the “Black Panther” star was home at the time but left at some point after the Los Angeles Police Department arrived.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the actor’s security swiftly called LAPD before escorting him off the property. As the LAPD investigated the unidentifed man, he allegedly claimed he was part of Jordan’s security team.
The LAPD reportedly took the man’s information and then released him. Jordan’s team allegedly declined to press charges at first but changed their minds after the trespasser left. Law enforcement reportedly took a trespassing report once Jordan’s team decided to take action. Page Six reached out to Jordan’s rep for comment and the LAPD to verify the report but did not immediately hear back.
PageSix reports that Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on how she overcomes “hardships” amid her divorce from Ben Affleck. “I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment,” the “Unstoppable” star told British Vogue in an interview published Friday while discussing the film.
“When I think of things that way and stay in a kind of a more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is.” “Because that’s really what our hardships are in life,” she continued. “What am I supposed to learn here?”
“There are no coincidences. This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It’s happening for a reason.” The entertainer concluded by stating she asks herself, “What can I learn and how can I come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable and kind of evolve and grow from this point?”
Lopez, 55, recently opened up about how she grew from her split from Affleck, 52, and finally learned her lesson.
For more news about people having a bad day, take a look at Five People Having a Bad Week.