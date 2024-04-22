5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebrities are struggling too. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey suffered from "severe, severe depression after the birth of her son." Bailey shared her story on social media recently, after being apparently, "triggered by negative comments about her familly on Instagram." Bailey kept her pregnancy under wraps, which made the birth of her son a bit of a surprise to her fans.
Bailey shared online, "Even though you may look up to certain people, and you think that they’re a celebrity, and they appear to have it all together, you never know what somebody is going through,” she said. “Especially someone who just had a baby, literally."
Bailey went on to say on social media, "Post-partum is tough. You’re trying not to drown, and you’re trying to come up for air. And you have those moments where you come up for air, and they feel like the most beautiful things, and it’s great. And then you have those moments where you’re drowning again."
We hope Halle is feeling better today!
PageSix reports that Victoria Beckham, formerly Posh Spice, celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the former pop star and wife to David Beckham needed to be on crutches for the entire party.
Victoria stood shakily alongside her husband David, sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and her 12-year-old daughter, Harper.
Sources report that Beckham broke her foot in three places prior to the party. Fans of Posh Spice expressed their concern on social media.
One fan wrote, "Why is VB wearing 4 1/2 inch stilettos while using crutches? Whatever the problem is that's making her use crutches (or arm braces)......it cannot help the situation to be trying to walk on those shoes?"
Another fan wrote, "If she wasn't smiling before, I can speak from experience with a similar foot injury recently, the negative psychological impact surprised me. It can take so long to heal, and gives a painful reminder with every step."
Country singer Luke Bryan fell down on stage during his concert in Canada recently. Apparently, someone put their phone on stage during the show. Bryan didn't see it and promptly slipped on it, banana-peel slapstick style. Take a look!
Despite the mishap, Bryan seemed to think the incident was funny. After falling down he said, "Did anyone get that on camera? I need something viral, this is viral, all right."
After the accident, the rest of Bryan's concert went off without a hitch!
PageSix reports that dedicated Swifties trolled Kim Kardashian after Taylor Swift released a scathing song about the reality TV star on her “The Tortured Poets Department” album this past Friday.
Swift allegedly eviscerated Kardashian in her song, "thanK you aIMee," in which she labeled her nemesis a "bronze, spray-tanned bully her mom wish[es] were dead."
Swifties are convinced that the lyric is referencing Kardashian. Fans also pointed out that the capitalized letters in the song’s title spell out Kardashian’s first name.
Despite the fact that most Swifties are coming for Kim, some internet users seem to think that Taylor is being dramatic.
PageSix reports that Michael Douglas was once mistaken for his kids’ grandfather. Douglas stated in an interview with Telegraph on Saturday, "I was embarrassed when I visited one of my kids at their college." The Fatal Attraction star, 79, opened up about the awkward encounter, which happened when he visited one of his children at university for Parents’ Day.
Douglas said, "A rep at the school said to me, 'This is not grandfather’s day, this is Parents’ Day.'" Douglas continued, "I replied, 'I am a parent.' "
Douglas went on to say, "I guess I looked older than I thought. Embarrassing." Douglas has not commented further on the humiliating encounter.
There you have it. Five celebrities having a Monday.