5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey suffered from "severe, severe depression after the birth of her son." Bailey shared her story on social media recently, after being apparently, "triggered by negative comments about her familly on Instagram." Bailey kept her pregnancy under wraps, which made the birth of her son a bit of a surprise to her fans.

Bailey shared online, "Even though you may look up to certain people, and you think that they’re a celebrity, and they appear to have it all together, you never know what somebody is going through,” she said. “Especially someone who just had a baby, literally."

Bailey went on to say on social media, "Post-partum is tough. You’re trying not to drown, and you’re trying to come up for air. And you have those moments where you come up for air, and they feel like the most beautiful things, and it’s great. And then you have those moments where you’re drowning again."