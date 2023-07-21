5 People Having A Bad Week.

Some weeks feel like they drag on forever, and these five celebs are happy it's over.
While doing press with her cast masts for their new film, 'Barbie.' The movie star revealed her 'guilty pleasure' was not showering for a few days. Which was a surprise for fans and her castmates, with Margot Robbie notably saying, 'I would never have expected that.'
Ferrera plays 'Gloria' in the upcoming film based on the Mattel Doll. Ferrera was grateful not to play a doll in the movie, saying, 'I didn't want to be one of the Barbies; that wouldn't have been as compelling to me.' The film comes out today in theaters everywhere.
Barbie was 10/10. Soundtrack fit perfectly for the film (s/o Lizzo). No better casting choice for Ken. America Ferrera’s monologue stole the film. Greta did it again!— Jay (@highluronicacid) July 20, 2023
Two days after the couple separated, the Hollywood couple filed for divorce. After seven years of marriage, the couple announced that they were making the difficult decision to divorce. Joe filed for divorce on Wednesday after Sofia took a girls' trip to Italy to celebrate her 51st birthday.
The couple has a prenup that protects the fortune they amassed while they were together, with Sofia being the winner as her net worth is over $180 million. The couple's split has been blamed on their differing attitudes. Sofia's temper and Joe's laissez-faire attitude did not mix for a healthy marriage.
The straw that broke the camel's back was their differing opinion on having children. Sofia already has a 31-year-old son from her previous marriage, while Joe is childless. Sofia is familiar with child struggles as she had a lengthy legal battle with her ex-fiance Nick Loeb over her frozen embryos that he tried to bring to term without her consent.
Liza Minnelli has outlived the marriage of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello. They are divorcing after 7 years.— LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) July 17, 2023
No one told me Sofia Vergara has a cute a$# 31 year old son! 🥰😂— Sheree’s Stolen Joggers (@richyrich323) July 21, 2023
The 'Good Times' star's son K.C. is behind bars for allegedly sending threats to John Amos' sister. TMZ obtained documents that suggested that K.C. sent concerning texts to his sister Shannon that made her fear for her life. Shannon told West Orange, NJ, police about K.C. being connected to gangs after sending her texts with him holding weapons.
Shannon said her brother has bipolar disorder, which has led him to believe his sister hired someone to kill him. Shannon started a GoFund Me for her father, John, claiming that he is the victim of Elder Abuse. However, John Amos said his daughter is lying, and he's unsure why she started the fundraiser, declining the cash offered to him.
What the hell is going on with John Amos’ family??!!— Lit•anny 🇦🇬🇻🇨🏳️🌈🐝 (@PrettiDownBrown) July 19, 2023
Moe this stuff going on with John Amos and his kids is so insane— Its just a lil Jokey Joke (@TheMissCamil) July 19, 2023
Kim is talking about her relationship with Pete Davidson, which happened almost immediately after her divorce from Kanye West—on Thursday's episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim opened up about her relationship with the King of Staten Island. Kim told her sisters she jumped into a relationship too fast after Kanye.
Kim said, 'It got my mind away from stuff, and that's not a way to run from things.' She would say it's better to 'Deal, heal, and then feel.' With her divorce Kim says she's trying not to carry every adverse event in her life, vowing to use every moment as a learning opportunity to become a better person.
The famous rapper has been charged with first-degree murder after authorities say he pulled the trigger in a shooting death in Panola County, Mississippi. Wednesday afternoon, cops were called to the residence of a 40-year-old man who was found with gunshot wounds. After investigating the death, cops determined that Superstar Pride was the main suspect.
The rapper turned himself into authorities and has been charged with first-degree murder. Superstar Pride's song 'Painting Pictures' went viral on TikTok, reaching the Top 25 on the Billboard charts.
That boy superstar pride then caught a murder charge smh kid crashed out— Uncle Bruce (@introBRUCEme) July 21, 2023
Damn I wanted more music from Superstar Pride 🙁— Aubrey’s Munch(kin) ❤️ (@PlaywitKay) July 20, 2023
Superstar Pride really got big just to throw his life away .