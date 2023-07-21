5 People Having A Bad Week.

Two days after the couple separated, the Hollywood couple filed for divorce. After seven years of marriage, the couple announced that they were making the difficult decision to divorce. Joe filed for divorce on Wednesday after Sofia took a girls' trip to Italy to celebrate her 51st birthday.

The couple has a prenup that protects the fortune they amassed while they were together, with Sofia being the winner as her net worth is over $180 million. The couple's split has been blamed on their differing attitudes. Sofia's temper and Joe's laissez-faire attitude did not mix for a healthy marriage.

The straw that broke the camel's back was their differing opinion on having children. Sofia already has a 31-year-old son from her previous marriage, while Joe is childless. Sofia is familiar with child struggles as she had a lengthy legal battle with her ex-fiance Nick Loeb over her frozen embryos that he tried to bring to term without her consent.