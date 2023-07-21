Someecards Logo
5 People Having A Bad Week.

Shenuque Tissera
Jul 21, 2023 | 1:06 PM
Some weeks feel like they drag on forever, and these five celebs are happy it's over.

5. America Ferrera because she doesn't like to shower.

While doing press with her cast masts for their new film, 'Barbie.' The movie star revealed her 'guilty pleasure' was not showering for a few days. Which was a surprise for fans and her castmates, with Margot Robbie notably saying, 'I would never have expected that.'

Ferrera plays 'Gloria' in the upcoming film based on the Mattel Doll. Ferrera was grateful not to play a doll in the movie, saying, 'I didn't want to be one of the Barbies; that wouldn't have been as compelling to me.' The film comes out today in theaters everywhere.

4. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting divorced because they couldn't agree on kids.

Two days after the couple separated, the Hollywood couple filed for divorce. After seven years of marriage, the couple announced that they were making the difficult decision to divorce. Joe filed for divorce on Wednesday after Sofia took a girls' trip to Italy to celebrate her 51st birthday.

The couple has a prenup that protects the fortune they amassed while they were together, with Sofia being the winner as her net worth is over $180 million. The couple's split has been blamed on their differing attitudes. Sofia's temper and Joe's laissez-faire attitude did not mix for a healthy marriage.

The straw that broke the camel's back was their differing opinion on having children. Sofia already has a 31-year-old son from her previous marriage, while Joe is childless. Sofia is familiar with child struggles as she had a lengthy legal battle with her ex-fiance Nick Loeb over her frozen embryos that he tried to bring to term without her consent.

3. John Amos because his son was arrested for terroristic threats against his daughter.

The 'Good Times' star's son K.C. is behind bars for allegedly sending threats to John Amos' sister. TMZ obtained documents that suggested that K.C. sent concerning texts to his sister Shannon that made her fear for her life. Shannon told West Orange, NJ, police about K.C. being connected to gangs after sending her texts with him holding weapons.

Shannon said her brother has bipolar disorder, which has led him to believe his sister hired someone to kill him. Shannon started a GoFund Me for her father, John, claiming that he is the victim of Elder Abuse. However, John Amos said his daughter is lying, and he's unsure why she started the fundraiser, declining the cash offered to him.

2. Pete Davidson because Kim Kardashian is opening up about their relationship and has a few regrets.

Kim is talking about her relationship with Pete Davidson, which happened almost immediately after her divorce from Kanye West—on Thursday's episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim opened up about her relationship with the King of Staten Island. Kim told her sisters she jumped into a relationship too fast after Kanye.

Kim said, 'It got my mind away from stuff, and that's not a way to run from things.' She would say it's better to 'Deal, heal, and then feel.' With her divorce Kim says she's trying not to carry every adverse event in her life, vowing to use every moment as a learning opportunity to become a better person.

1. Superstar Pride because he was arrested for murder.

The famous rapper has been charged with first-degree murder after authorities say he pulled the trigger in a shooting death in Panola County, Mississippi. Wednesday afternoon, cops were called to the residence of a 40-year-old man who was found with gunshot wounds. After investigating the death, cops determined that Superstar Pride was the main suspect.

The rapper turned himself into authorities and has been charged with first-degree murder. Superstar Pride's song 'Painting Pictures' went viral on TikTok, reaching the Top 25 on the Billboard charts.

If you want more celebs having a lousy week, check out who was having a rough Hump Day.

Sources: Reddit
