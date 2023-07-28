5 People Having A Bad Week

July is almost over, and these celebs hope August brings better days.
The HIMYF star and Selena Gomez's kidney donor says there is no bad blood between the two. The beef started when Selena gave an interview where she said the only person she's close to in Hollywood is Taylor Swift—leading to Francia unfollowing Gomez, which she later claimed when she was bullied online by Selena's fans.
Selena posted a photo of the two on Thursday, wishing Francia a happy birthday, prompting photographers to ask her about it. Selena captioned it, 'Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you.' Francia did not follow Gomez at the time of posting but has since thrown a follow her way. This might be the start of the rekindling of their friendship.
Ariana Grande's new boyfriend, Ethan Slater, is ending his marriage, but he still wants to be a major part of his 1-year-old son's life. Some sources say Lilly is open to co-parenting, and the parents were set to release a joint statement with their intentions. However, Lilly is said to differ in releasing the statement for now.
Lilly also told Ethan she isn't sure where the media leaks are coming from, as Page Six released a quote where Lilly said Ariana Grande is 'not a girl's girl' and that her family was 'collateral damage.' Ultimately Ethan filed for divorce on Wednesday, and if the couple can't agree on how to raise their child, then the courts will make that decision for them.
Folks on the dying bird app are not excited about the new couple.
The Ariana Grande/Ethan Slater situation is simply what happens in every High School when only one straight guy does the musical.— Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) July 20, 2023
Imagine being in a relationship for 10 years, married for 4, and being left with a child not even a year old. Men truly don’t give af as long as their satisfied their own desire. If those rumors are true Ethan Slater ain’t sh%t and Ariana Grande too.— anotherblck⁷ (@listenjazzfunk) July 20, 2023
everyone confused about Ariana Grande dating Ethan Slater has never done community theatre and experienced the way a 5 can slowly grow on you, creating the illusion of being a 10, just because of the way they sing and dance— kroger winona ryder (@bristianchale) July 21, 2023
Travis Scott wants Kylie Jenner to know that her new boyfriend ain't sh%t compared to him. On his new album, Utopia, Scott comes for Chalamet on his song 'Meltdown.' He goes after Chalamet for his new role as the king of candy Willy Wonka. Specifically, when Travis Scott drops the verse, 'chocolate AP (Audemars Piguet) and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn an athlete like it's calories find another flame hot as me, b%tch.'
Kylie and Chalamet have been together since April, when Kylie's car was spotted outside of Chalamet's house multiple times on the same day. Kylie and Travis are in a co-parenting situation (Ethan Slater's dream), but Travis does not seem pleased with how fast Kylie has moved forward with her life.
Travis Scott's new album UTOPIA was released Friday, and fans have thoroughly enjoyed it thus far.
travis scott is putting on a masterclass rn and some of yall were saying he fell off 😂😂— SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) July 28, 2023
All 19 songs of Travis Scott’a Utopia already in the Top 40 on US Apple, album is just out for 6 hours 😭🔥🔥— Sakpo (@sakpo0007_) July 28, 2023
Megan recently shared a GoFundMe for her nail technician's ailing father, and donations for the cancer treatments began to pour in. However, some fans were confused about why she didn't pay it all. Fox took to social media to hit back at her critics.
She said that her nail technician didn't want Megan or her other celeb clients to pay the entire bill because it would make her uncomfortable. Instead, she wanted many people to make small donations to make the goal.
not megan fox sharing a go fund me for her friends father asking her followers to donate instead of idk maybe helping them out directly???— Amanda (@amandagavarone) July 25, 2023
Megan Fox asking fans to donate, to raise 30 grand for her dads mates cancer treatment, is an absolute piss take! #MeganFox— Louise (@wideawake1982) July 26, 2023
A true nightmare for any parent is getting a call telling you that your child is in the hospital, and King James got that very call this week. His son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, and his life may have been saved by how swiftly everyone reacted.
Bronny is now home recovering with his family, but the 911 call reveals the dire situation. When the call went out, Bronny was unconscious. No doctor or registered nurse was on the scene to administer CPR, so that Bronny arrived at the hospital conscious is a credit to the paramedics.
I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your…— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023
It is frustrating that despite doctors releasing Bronny on Thursday, they don't know why the athlete suffered cardiac arrest, leading many people to devise conspiracy theories about why the athlete's heart gave out. Hopefully, it doesn't derail his future as a professional basketball player and possibly the chance to play with his father in the NBA.
Count on this: Bronny James will be the LAST time the “conspiracy theory” card can be played. If one more pro or quasi-pro elite college athlete has an unexplained cardiac event, all the screeching in the world won’t stop people from demanding answers.— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 25, 2023