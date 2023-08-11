5 People Having a Bad Week

It's Friday, August 11th but for these celebs, it feels like Friday the 13th.
The American Idol runner-up has been doing a tour with her husband David Foster. She took to social media to apologize to fans for missing her last two shows in Jakarta, Indonesia. McPhee explained that she had a horrible tragedy in the family, forcing her to return home to be with her loved one.
It's unclear as to the nature of the tragedy, but some wondered if David would hit the stage solo to perform for her fans as consolation. McPhee and Foster have been married since 2019 and have a two-year-old son. Hoping everything turns out okay for the McPhee-Foster family.
Musk confirmed that the brawl between him and Zuckerberg will happen and teased that the location is 'EPIC.' However, the billionaire noted that the fight will not happen anytime soon as he requires minor surgery first (I imagine it's to get robot arms implanted into his body).
UFC and Dana White will no longer put the fight on, but instead, both Zuckerberg and Musk's foundations. Musk also confirmed that after casually chatting with the Italian Prime Minister, the match would, in fact, happen on Italian soil. Early rumors were that it could happen in the Roman Coliseum, but seating and capacity seemed to be an issue.
Everything will be streamed for fans to watch on Meta and X, and the profits will all go to veterans of Italy to respect the country's past and present (hopefully not the Mussolini past, though). Musk has to hope his surgery doesn't give Zuckerberg extra time to train for the fight and a potential weak spot for his opponent to target.
The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023
Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.
I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.
TMZ caught Posner at LAX, and he told them that he's going through some challenges in life, but he's determined to get through it by embarking on a spiritual warpath. Mike said he knows a lot about the darkness in life, waking up and feeling like there's no point. He says challenging times make folks grow, and growth doesn't happen when it's smooth sailing.
Posner climbed Mt Everest in 2021 to raise money for the Detroit Justice Center. He even walked from New Jersey to California, a journey that took him six months to complete back in 2019. We'll see what 2023 has in store for Mike and his spiritual journey through life.
“turns out the ladder to fame is a hamster wheel”— 💂NBRS💂 (@MayShuaOfficial) August 4, 2023
- @mikeposner 💎
missing @MikePosner updates. 🥹— Maria Leonardi (@effin_maria) August 3, 2023
Desiigner is currently awaiting trial for allegedly exposing himself on a plane. He was granted pretrial release and given several orders like not to have any contact with the victims, no alcohol, and to avoid controlled substances.
Unfortunately, TMZ reported that the rapper's probation officer went to a judge saying that the rapper broke the terms of his pretrial release and asked if it should be revoked. This is because the rapper didn't show up for drug testing after apparently admitting to using controlled substances.
Desiigner alleges the incident in the air occurred while facing a mental health crisis. Part of Desiigner's pretrial release agreement was to get counseling something his PO officer alleges the rapper hasn't done.
Tory Lanez is maintaining his innocence after being sentenced to ten years in California state prison for his involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. The rapper took to Instagram to post a lengthy statement promising to outlast the tough times and continue fighting for his innocence.
Tory refuses to apologize, claiming he was wrongfully convicted, saying, 'I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something I did not do.' Tory's attorney Jose Baez plans to appeal the conviction, and Tory plans on fighting until he comes out on top. Baez called the sentencing harsh, claiming that Tory is being punished for his celebrity status.
While Tory didn't apologize directly about shooting Megan Thee Stallion he did ask the judge to give him a chance to prove that he learned his lesson. Lanez addressed public opinion of him, saying he wasn't a remorseless monster, and apologized for his mistakes that night.
Fans shared their thoughts on the app formerly known as Twitter.
If y’all were real Tory Lanez fans y’all would go to jail with him— The Taurus Final Boss (@jaxajueny) August 10, 2023
Aye man if you wrote a letter in support of Tory Lanez just tell us now. It’s finna come out anyway.— Kevín (@KevOnStage) August 10, 2023