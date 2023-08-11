5 People Having a Bad Week

Musk confirmed that the brawl between him and Zuckerberg will happen and teased that the location is 'EPIC.' However, the billionaire noted that the fight will not happen anytime soon as he requires minor surgery first (I imagine it's to get robot arms implanted into his body).

UFC and Dana White will no longer put the fight on, but instead, both Zuckerberg and Musk's foundations. Musk also confirmed that after casually chatting with the Italian Prime Minister, the match would, in fact, happen on Italian soil. Early rumors were that it could happen in the Roman Coliseum, but seating and capacity seemed to be an issue.

Everything will be streamed for fans to watch on Meta and X, and the profits will all go to veterans of Italy to respect the country's past and present (hopefully not the Mussolini past, though). Musk has to hope his surgery doesn't give Zuckerberg extra time to train for the fight and a potential weak spot for his opponent to target.