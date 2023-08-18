5 People Having A Bad Week

Last month, Doja Cat criticized fans for overly idolizing her career, resulting in a significant loss of followers. She dragged fans who referred to themselves as 'kittenz,' and her rejection of their fandom seemed to bring relief. Doja Cat's words were poorly received by her fans, especially after she advised 'kittenz' to put down their phones, find a job, and contribute to their parents' households.

Doja Cat shed light on the situation in an interview with Angie Martinez at Harper's Bazaar. The singer said, 'My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them. So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership of that person.'

It's evident that Doja Cat is uninterested in pandering to her fans. Her art reflects her personal preferences, and individuals are free to appreciate it, but not become a 'kitten.'