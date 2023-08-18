5 People Having A Bad Week

We've passed the ides of August, and these celebs should have been more cautious.
Last month, Doja Cat criticized fans for overly idolizing her career, resulting in a significant loss of followers. She dragged fans who referred to themselves as 'kittenz,' and her rejection of their fandom seemed to bring relief. Doja Cat's words were poorly received by her fans, especially after she advised 'kittenz' to put down their phones, find a job, and contribute to their parents' households.
Doja Cat shed light on the situation in an interview with Angie Martinez at Harper's Bazaar. The singer said, 'My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them. So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership of that person.'
It's evident that Doja Cat is uninterested in pandering to her fans. Her art reflects her personal preferences, and individuals are free to appreciate it, but not become a 'kitten.'
maybe this is an unpopular opinion but doja cat does NOT deserve to get away with the sh*t she’s pulled recently and i hope her album flops— aj ✰✰✰ (@vapelor) August 16, 2023
Britney Spears' estranged husband will receive nothing from the divorce, as outlined in their prenuptial agreement. However, sources have hinted that the pop star might offer him a substantial farewell payment. According to these sources, Sam can keep the cars and gifts he received from Britney, but he has no legal claim to spousal support. Furthermore, the extensive confidentiality clause in the couple's prenup prevents Sam from discussing their relationship.
Sam's lawyer, Neal Hirsch, believes there may be grounds to challenge the prenup. In his divorce filing, Hirsch requests spousal support for his client. Successfully challenging the prenup might render the confidentiality clause invalid, potentially posing a challenge for Britney.
The most probable scenario involves Britney and Sam's legal teams negotiating a settlement for Sam to maintain silence about their relationship. Fans took to the internet to sound off.
Sam Asghari is the male Amber Heard.— 🍒🍒🍒 (@monchxriii) August 17, 2023
Her entire family, her ex-husband, her sons for whom she endured 13 years of conservatorship and now Sam Asghari who has adamantly denied using her for fame and money is apparently trying to extort her? My heart goes out to Britney.— Smaydz (@smaydz) August 17, 2023
Leviss expressed interest in returning for season eleven of the show. Regrettably, Lisa Vanderpump has confirmed that Leviss will not be making a comeback. Lisa reportedly proposed that Leviss participate in one-on-one interviews focusing on her personal growth post the Tom Sandoval scandal. However, this plan never came to fruition.
Lisa further explained that Rachel rejoining the cast would have been challenging due to unresolved issues within the group. Vanderpump mentioned that many of Rachel's former castmates doubt her credibility. For instance, Vanderpump cited Rachel's recent claim that Tom Sandoval was offered a producer credit for season eleven, which Lisa refuted in a statement to TMZ.
The UFC star is devastated by the ongoing wildfires in Maui. Holloway, a native of Hawaii, is upset by the government's response, which he believes has exacerbated the situation.
Holloway shared with TMZ that the state government failed the residents of Lahaina. However, he finds solace in witnessing the unity of the Hawaiian people during this crisis. Maui's emergency management chief resigned, citing health reasons, though this came shortly after defending the decision not to activate the island's siren system to alert residents of an emergency. These fires are the deadliest wildfires on American soil in a century, with the death toll exceeding 100, and it's expected to rise as many remain missing.
Hundreds are dead in Maui because we never learn the lessons. NEVER.— Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) August 18, 2023
Believe me the next preventable disaster is already happening, hell thousands of them are.
What’s happening in Maui is part of the long and ongoing history of settler colonial resource theft and trickery. While disaster capitalism might have some modern disguises, it’s a very old tactic. A tactic that Native Hawaiians have a great deal of experience resisting.— Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) August 17, 2023
Super Bowl champion Michael Oher, whose life story inspired the blockbuster film 'The Blind Side,' alleges that his 'adoptive' parents never truly adopted him, but instead coerced him into signing a conservatorship agreement. Oher claims this allowed the Tuohys to profit while leaving him with nothing.
In a 14-page petition, Oher alleges that the couple never formally adopted him and deceived him into signing the conservatorship agreement shortly after turning 18. The petition asserts that the Tuohys used their conservatorship authority to secure a lucrative deal from the Oscar-winning film 'The Blind Side,' enriching themselves and their children, while Oher received no compensation. According to the filing, the movie paid the Tuohys and each of their biological children $225,000, along with 2.5% of the film's net proceeds.
The Tuohys contend that they gained no profits from 'The Blind Side,' only a share of the book's profits, which served as the movie's basis. Oher's petition seeks to terminate the Tuohys' conservatorship and prevent them from using his image and likeness in any capacity. The Tuohys have been taken aback by these allegations and argue that Oher is attempting to 'shake them down.' Regardless, it appears that 'The Blind Side Two' may have a vastly different ending from the original.