5 People Having a Bad Week

According to TMZ, Reneé Rapp, who starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical production of Mean Girls, recently stated that the show's production team 'would say some vile things about (her) body.' Since Rapp is reprising her role as Regina George in the upcoming film version of Mean Girls The Musical, she's been more vocal about her experience with being body shamed.

Rapp reports that while playing Regina George on Broadway (from September 2019-March 2020), the press asked her what is was like to be a 'curvy' Regina. TMZ also stated that Rapp received an Instagram DM from a fan who told Renee that she was 'distractingly big' on stage.

All the while, Rapp was struggling with an eating disorder, which she has recently been more open about. According to TooFab.com, Rapp stated that, 'Eating disorders don’t just go away and like, you’re healed, like.. sorry, I can eat again, ha ha, it’s a lifelong thing. There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere.'