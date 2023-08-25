5 People Having a Bad Week

Having a tough week? You're not alone! These 5 celebs are struggling. Take a look!
For the most part, Beyonce's Renaissance Tour has gone down without a hitch. That said, there was a major technical glitch at her show last night in Glendale, AZ. According to TMZ, the popstar started to sing 'Alien Superstar' from the Renaissance album when her mic suddenly went out.
In this viral video that a fan posted of the concert mishap, you can hear fans getting upset about the sound issues. Even though Beyonce and her dancers continued to perform for about a minute on mute, fans took to the internet to talk about the mic malfunction. Take a look!
The sound DID come back eventually and Beyonce finished the show! Onto the next celeb!
According to TMZ, Reneé Rapp, who starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical production of Mean Girls, recently stated that the show's production team 'would say some vile things about (her) body.' Since Rapp is reprising her role as Regina George in the upcoming film version of Mean Girls The Musical, she's been more vocal about her experience with being body shamed.
Rapp reports that while playing Regina George on Broadway (from September 2019-March 2020), the press asked her what is was like to be a 'curvy' Regina. TMZ also stated that Rapp received an Instagram DM from a fan who told Renee that she was 'distractingly big' on stage.
All the while, Rapp was struggling with an eating disorder, which she has recently been more open about. According to TooFab.com, Rapp stated that, 'Eating disorders don’t just go away and like, you’re healed, like.. sorry, I can eat again, ha ha, it’s a lifelong thing. There are battles with addiction and whatever everywhere.'
In response to Rapp's honesty about her battle with her eating disorder, fans have been nothing but supportive. Take a look!
TMZ just released a new TV special called 'Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair.' PageSix states that according to the special, which chronicles the rocky relationship between Spears and Sam Asghari, Britney cracked her head open during an “explosive” fight with Asghari prior to their divorce.
Apparently, this fight, which occured in London, left Spears injured and in need of medical attention. TMZ founder Harvey Levin, who spoke about the alleged incident in the special, stated that “She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open. she needed stitches.”
The alleged violence doesn't stop there.
PageSix also stated that Britney apparently attacked her ex-husband while he was sleeping, leaving him with a black eye.
Could these devastating rumors be true? Britney fans aren't sure. They are mostly upset about TMZ's decision to make this documentary in the first place. Take a look!
Are fans right? Does TMZ need to stop? Two more celebs!
Pete Davidson is single again. According to PageSix, Davidson and ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders have called it quits after less than a year. TMZ stated that Wonders, one of the stars of the film “Bodies Bodies Bodies” apparently stood by Davidson while he checked himself into rehab two months ago for struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD.
Despite Pete's alleged health issues, internet users quickly began making fun of the star's breakup, curious about who the fickle King of Staten Island will date next. Take a look!
Onto the final celeb!
According to PageSix, Grimes, the 'Genesis' singer, who shares 1-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son with Elon Musk, recently stated in an interview that she, 'hope(s) to die in space.” Grimes went on to say, “I would like to go far enough out there to where my body could not handle coming back. So it would be closer to the end of my life. Maybe 65.”
Internet users are concerned about Grimes's space announcement.
Some people seem to think that Grimes is mentioning space to get Elon Musks's attention. Take a look!
There you have it. 5 people having a bad week! For more news about people having a bad day, check out Five People Having a Bad Hump Day.