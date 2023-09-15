5 People Having A Bad Week

Real Time with Bill Maher is coming back, but the timing is not great. The WGA is on strike and Maher bringing his show back means he is crossing the pickett line. Writer's Guild leaders insist that Maher's move won't weaken the union negotiations.

Maher says that this move is to help the non-union workers out there who are also feeling a financial burden, but WGA leaders pushed back, saying that Bill isn't feeling the same economic pressure most other crew members are feeling.

Bill hasn't paid rent or groceries for any Real-Time Crew members during the five-month strike. To which Bill refuted saying he "provided some assistance," but people are still struggling, which is why he's bringing back the show without his writers.

Bill announced the show was coming back to get non-union folks back to work, and the WGA quickly announced that they would be picketing outside the show.