5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 celebs are having a tough go as we reach the midpoint of September.
Hunter was indicted on three federal criminal charges related to his 2018 purchase of a revolver from a gun shop in Delaware. Hunter allegedely lied on a federal form when he said he was not using any illegal drugs despite being in the midst of a crack addiction.
Hunter Biden faces one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance. He could face up to ten years in prison if convicted.
Real Time with Bill Maher is coming back, but the timing is not great. The WGA is on strike and Maher bringing his show back means he is crossing the pickett line. Writer's Guild leaders insist that Maher's move won't weaken the union negotiations.
Maher says that this move is to help the non-union workers out there who are also feeling a financial burden, but WGA leaders pushed back, saying that Bill isn't feeling the same economic pressure most other crew members are feeling.
Bill hasn't paid rent or groceries for any Real-Time Crew members during the five-month strike. To which Bill refuted saying he "provided some assistance," but people are still struggling, which is why he's bringing back the show without his writers.
Bill announced the show was coming back to get non-union folks back to work, and the WGA quickly announced that they would be picketing outside the show.
Coming up with an idea off the top of your head is still writing. If it's not, then pitching an alt on set isn't writing. Breaking story isn't writing. Bill Maher is a WGA writer on his show. He's scabbing. https://t.co/gIElFDJewE— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) September 15, 2023
Folks, it’s time to leak every last bad story about Bill Maher— LISA CURRY (show dates on IG Olympianlisacurry) (@lisa_curry) September 14, 2023
Tory Lanez appealed to be released on bond while he appealed the guilty verdict he received in the case of his shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Tory asked a judge in Los Angeles to let him live with his wife and son while his case was appealed.
The judge denied his request, citing his history of violent felonies, history of ignoring court orders, and not being a U.S. citizen as reasons he would not approve his bond request. Tory's defense argued that the Canadian rapper is here legally on a work visa and has no reason to return to Canada.
Lanez was found guilty last year of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered gun.
The thought of Tory Lanez sitting around brainstorming insults for that lady in his jail cell is hilarious.— Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) September 15, 2023
Whoppi made a whoopsie on TV when she was talking to Alyssa Farah, the former White House Director of Strategic Communication. Whoppi was chatting about an entirely different subject before blurting out the question, catching Farah by surprise.
After Alyssa composed herself after the questions, she alerted Goldberg that she was not pregnant. She mentioned that her mother-in-law was in the studio audience, so this questioning was uncomfortable.
Then Alyssa had a fair follow-up, asking Goldberg, "Do I look pregnant?" Whoppi replied, "Yes." Whoopi's blunder occurred after The View returned to TV amidst the writer's strike, making you wonder, wow, writers are good at their jobs.
Two TSA agents were caught on video stealing money from passengers at a security checkpoint., resulting in their arrest. The two agents worked at Miami International Airport in late June/early July.
A police affidavit alleged the two worked together to steal money from carry-ons placed in bins as they went through the X-ray machines. The alleged thieves were arrested in July along with a third agent purported to be involved, but the case against her was dropped.