5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

According to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her skin cancer journey. Khloe posted several pictures on her social media on Tuesday that document the removal of melanoma on her cheek.
TMZ reports that the youngest Kardashian sister has undergone several skin cancer surgeries, which caused her to have an "identation on her cheek," a flaw that Khloe "bares proudly."
Khloe wrote on her Instagram story, "I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently." She went onto say, " At 19, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am precomposed to melanoma. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time."
Fans on the internet are supportive of Khloe and her health journey. Take a look!
According to TMZ, reality TV star Shannon Beador, who is most famous for her role on Real Housewives of Orange County, got busted for driving under the influence this weekend in Southern California.
PeopleMagazine reports that Shannon caused significant property damage after she drove her car into a home in Newport Beach on Saturday night. Sources say that Beador then got back on the road and kept driving, a decision that made the incident a "hit and run."
Once Beador received a call from 911 about the hit, TMZ states that Shannon was "walking her dog, acting like nothing happened," even though she was, "clearly under the influence." She was then arrested and taken into custody.
Shannon Beador's lawyer reported to USWeekly, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."
Hopefully Shannon (and that house) are okay!
TMZ reports that Angelica Ross, a trans actor who worked with Emma Roberts on the set of 'American Horror Story' released a video on social media yesterday about Emma's alleged "prejudiced nature," on set. Take a look!
In the video, Angelica claims that Emma Roberts "misgendered her during an interaction" with another costar on the show, John Carroll Lynch. Angelica states that "when the two of them (Angelica and John) were both referred to as ladies on set, Emma replied rudely saying, 'Don’t you mean, lady?' while looking at Angelica."
Could Angelica's claim be true? So far, internet users seem to be disappointed in Emma's alleged behavior. Take a look!
According to TMZ, Cindy Crawford slammed Oprah in a new documentary on Apple TV called "The Super Models." In the documentary, Crawford states that when she appeared on Oprah in 1986, Oprah treated the model like, "chattel."
In the doc, Crawford painfully recounts her appearance on the show. TMZ reports that "Oprah introduced Crawford by saying, 'Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a Body!'
Crawford reports in "The Super Models," that she felt like 'I was like the chattel or a child, to be seen and not heard.'
Although Oprah is being criticized by Crawford for this remark, some internet users seem to think that Cindy is being overdramatic. Take a look!
TMZ spotted Joe Jonas's recent ex-wife Sophie Turner breaking bread with Taylor Swift at Via Carota in NYC last night, and they seemed to be having a blast. Sophie is in the middle of divorcing Joe, and Taylor used to date him years ago. Internet users seem to think that Sophie and Taylor's girls night out is humiliating for this struggling Jonas brother. Take a look!
Hopefully Joe Jonas is okay!
There you have it, 5 People having a bad hump day! We hope yours is better.