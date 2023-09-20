5 People Having a Bad Hump Day

Having a bad Hump day? You're not alone! These celebs are struggling!

5. Khloe Kardashian, because she recently opened up about her battle with skin cancer.

Oh no Khloe! shutterstock

According to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her skin cancer journey. Khloe posted several pictures on her social media on Tuesday that document the removal of melanoma on her cheek.

TMZ reports that the youngest Kardashian sister has undergone several skin cancer surgeries, which caused her to have an "identation on her cheek," a flaw that Khloe "bares proudly."

Khloe wrote on her Instagram story, "I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently." She went onto say, " At 19, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am precomposed to melanoma. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time."

Fans on the internet are supportive of Khloe and her health journey. Take a look!