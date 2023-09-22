5 People Having A Bad Week

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were out and about in NYC following Sophie and Joe's split. Taylor and Sophie are both exes of Joe and were out meeting up with friends. The two were out for a girl's night on the town and quickly became BFFs. The two were spotted out to dinner together last week, so they're again hanging out, demonstrating that this friendship has legs.

While Joe may not be jazzed about two of his exes becoming friends, perhaps this is the start of a friendship that these two needed. These two women are not to be trifled with, as Taylor is a juggernaut of a musician, and Sophie can undoubtedly hold her talents as an actor. As Taylor continues to court Sophie while Sophie's divorce from Joe gets heated, the two have taken their fight to federal court.

Hours before Taylor and Sophie met up, she filed the lawsuit in federal court against Joe. The suit alleges that Joe unlawfully kept her children in NYC instead of letting them return home to England with her. Joe denies this and says that it's Sophie violating a Florida court order that prohibits either parent from relocating the children.