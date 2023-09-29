5 People Having A Bad Week

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the singer received a court order for a temporary restraining order against Alexander Kardalain. Miley claims the 52-year-old man flooded her mailbox with letters that obsessed over her since 2018. Miley said that the letters contained requests for money and explicit content about his desire for her.

Miley says his obsessive behavior escalated in the summer of 2022 when she claims he showed up at her home in Los Angeles, not once, but twice. Allegedly, Kardalain was arrested in December of 2022 and sent to San Quentin State Prison. However, Kardalain was recently released, and the first thing he wanted to do upon his release was to go see Miley.

Security stopped the man from ever entering the property, and the police were called to get him to leave, telling Kardalain that if he came back, he would be arrested. Miley said that Kardalain was allegedly using her address for his health insurance.