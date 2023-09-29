5 People Having A Bad Week

These 5 Celebs are ending September on a bad week.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, the singer received a court order for a temporary restraining order against Alexander Kardalain. Miley claims the 52-year-old man flooded her mailbox with letters that obsessed over her since 2018. Miley said that the letters contained requests for money and explicit content about his desire for her.
Miley says his obsessive behavior escalated in the summer of 2022 when she claims he showed up at her home in Los Angeles, not once, but twice. Allegedly, Kardalain was arrested in December of 2022 and sent to San Quentin State Prison. However, Kardalain was recently released, and the first thing he wanted to do upon his release was to go see Miley.
Security stopped the man from ever entering the property, and the police were called to get him to leave, telling Kardalain that if he came back, he would be arrested. Miley said that Kardalain was allegedly using her address for his health insurance.
The restraining order restricts Kardalain from contacting Miley in any capacity, as well as being within 100 yards of her, her car, her home, and any venues she is performing at. Hopefully, this is the end of this scary saga. Who knows, maybe "Ear Hustle" will do an episode on the podcast about this.
Britney Spears posted a startling video on Instagram that prompted the police to perform a welfare check. The video, which appeared on the singer's Instagram, showed her dancing with two knives. Upon closer examination by fans, the video seemed to reveal a wound on her leg and a wrap around her arm, raising concerns.
The LAPD Smart Team, a unit that handles mental evaluations, initiated the call for a welfare check. The decision to visit Britney's home was made based on the caller allegedly having first-hand knowledge of Britney and the situation.
Officers arrived at the scene, where Britney's security personnel confirmed her safety and mentioned that she did not wish to speak to the police, so they left. This incident marks another welfare check on Britney, as fans had previously expressed concerns about her safety when her Instagram account disappeared.
Tensions are running high in Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's household as the couple proceeds with their divorce through the courts. Despite still sharing a roof, the atmosphere is strained, and the couple rarely interact with each other, except for when they come and go from the home.
Sources close to the situation have revealed that the top priority for both Jeezy and Jeannie is their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco. Jeezy filed for divorce in Georgia earlier this month, and it's been reported that they have a prenup that doesn't favor Jeannie.
Alex Jones appeared on the El Segundo podcast, hosted by Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion Craig Jones. It's unclear why this happened, but Alex consented to it. Craig Jones fulfilled the fantasy of many of Alex Jones' critics by wrapping his arms around Alex's throat and choking him into submission.
Alex Jones has seemingly had a desire to be choked by a Jiu-Jitsu master for years, as he asked Eddie Bravo to choke him out on the Joe Rogan podcast in 2019 (Alex, keep it in your pants). Craig posted a video on his Instagram in which Alex said, "Eddie Bravo wouldn't do it; come choke me."
This video surfaced following the revelation of Jones' personal expenses. In July, Jones allegedly spent $93,000 in that month, sparking outrage among the families trying to collect the $1.5 billion he owes them for calling the Sandy Hook shooting a hoax. Jones appeared to show no remorse as he attempted to justify his spending and asked his fans to donate more money to him.
Jones filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying the $1.5 billion to the families, and now a federal bankruptcy court judge will decide how much Jones can pay. Lawyers for the families claim that it has been difficult to track Jones' finances due to the numerous companies he owns and multiple deals among those corporate entities.
While Kelce may still be on cloud nine after this past weekend, having Taylor Swift support him at the last Chiefs game, his ex, Maya Benberry, is approaching the relationship with skepticism. Benberry mentioned that the reason for her skepticism is the amount of attention Travis is giving to the media.
Benberry said she received criticism from Taylor Swift fans after she accidentally liked a comment that called the pop star a "5". Benberry found Swifites to be aggressive and hypocritical in the way they treated her. She went on to say, "It’s really crazy to me that someone I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fanbase."
Benberry was the winner of Kelce’s 2016 reality dating show, “Catching Kelce.” Travis and Benberry had an eight-month relationship, during which Benberry believed they had "a future" together. She expressed her love for Kelce and her sincere belief that they would get married, even introducing him to her parents.
Benberry also brought up allegations of Kelce cheating on her, stating, “Certain qualities don’t change in men,” and she went on to label Kelce as a "narcissist."
nothing is more annoying than to do a 2 hour interview clearing the air just to have the sound bites chopped up into a 3 minute segment of shade. at this point, I’m cool off the media. yall really want me to hate that girl when I dont…— MU$E (@MayaBenberry) September 29, 2023