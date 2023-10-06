5 People Having A Bad Week

Caitlyn has gone public with remorse over some comments she made about Kris Jenner and the state of her family. Caitlyn was doing a press tour to promote a new documentary about the Kardashians when she was asked about her relationship with Kris Jenner. It was through this question that Caitlyn revealed that Kris and her do not talk anymore, calling the situation "sad."

These comments allegedly started some family drama, and now everyone is on Kris' side. Now that everyone is on team Kris, Caitlyn is remorseful and wants to do the work to fix the crack she made. Caitlyn allegedly was trying to defend her appearance in the "House of Kardashian" trailer, but her family was not supportive of that.

Caitlyn has been left out of the Hulu reality TV show, "The Kardashians," and wants to make decisions about her life without the family butting in.

