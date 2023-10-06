5 People Having A Bad Week

Spooky season is here, and these five celebs are wishing their weeks were a little less spooky.
Caitlyn has gone public with remorse over some comments she made about Kris Jenner and the state of her family. Caitlyn was doing a press tour to promote a new documentary about the Kardashians when she was asked about her relationship with Kris Jenner. It was through this question that Caitlyn revealed that Kris and her do not talk anymore, calling the situation "sad."
These comments allegedly started some family drama, and now everyone is on Kris' side. Now that everyone is on team Kris, Caitlyn is remorseful and wants to do the work to fix the crack she made. Caitlyn allegedly was trying to defend her appearance in the "House of Kardashian" trailer, but her family was not supportive of that.
Caitlyn has been left out of the Hulu reality TV show, "The Kardashians," and wants to make decisions about her life without the family butting in.
Ty Dolla $ign posted a video of Kanye on social media displaying the entire interaction. Essentially, Kanye was getting a pedicure, and at some point, the technician caused him some pain. This prompted Kanye to say that the session was over, and he did not want to continue.
The technician tries to convince Kanye to let her finish, but he stands up, declaring, "It's my toes!" Kanye has been running around Europe essentially barefoot while he works on a solo project and a joint album with Ty Dolla $ign.
Tristan Thompson has received accolades from the Kardashian family for his presence in the life of Tatum Thompson, his son with Khloe Kardashian. However, Tristan has a 6-year-old son named Prince with Jordan Craig, and Craig's sister Kai just exposed Tristan's parenting style for his other son.
Kai was upset with the way Thompson was being portrayed as a father by the Kardashians and wanted to put forth the experience of her sister. Kai alleges that Thompson hasn't paid child support for Prince in a very long time and doesn't pay for his school tuition. Kai even alleges that Thompson has no idea what school Prince even attends right now.
Kai is disappointed, according to her, Thompson only shows up for Prince if it's a party or a planned photo opportunity.
It’s no surprise #TheKardashians continually praise Tristan for being a good father.— Ainsley Price (@ainsley_price) October 5, 2023
Similar to Tristian, Caitlyn Jenner also chose to parent only some of her children and neglect the rest.
They’re used to parents choosing them & their children and are ignorant to the rest.
Tristan Thompson’s first baby mama really has never said anything despite the way he dogged her with Khloe. I’m surprised her sister is speaking out.— Vanessa 🌞 (@PincheeeVanessa) October 6, 2023
The former couple has been going through a messy divorce after Joe caught Sophie saying some unsavory things on their Ring camera. The couple has been going through it, but for the past two days, they've been spending hours together trying to come to a divorce settlement. The reason being that the couple has a prenup that states they must go through mediation to settle all outstanding issues regarding divorce.
The two main topics of discussion are property questions and child custody. The two are also fighting over what judge will preside over the case, a judge in Miami or a judge in the UK. Sophie wants to live in the UK with her children, but Joe wants them to stay in America. Sources say the couple is trying to reach an agreement that makes jurisdiction irrelevant.
Both Joe and Sophie are aligned in their desire for joint custody; it's just up to them to see if they can come to an agreement on what that can look like.
Jason Derulo has recently been accused of sexual harassment after a musician said that he fired her after she repeatedly denied his advances. Emaza Gibson posted on Instagram addressing the allegations that were filed in the lawsuit.
Derulo publicly addressed the accusations, saying, "I wouldn't normally comment, but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and remain supportive of anybody following their dreams."
Gibson claims in the suit that Derulo reached out to her in 2021, offering her a contract with him and two record companies. Derulo was allegedly tasked with delivering new artists for a project, and Gibson was pinned by him as someone who could blow up. Gibson went on to claim that Derulo wanted her to participate in cocaine-fueled sexual rituals called "goat skin and fish scales" (does not sound like a thing I would buy) in order for him to fulfill his role as her artistic mentor.
Gibson refused his advances, and that's when she alleges Derulo fired her and killed her contracts with the record companies. She even claims that Derulo cut off all communication with her, causing a great amount of emotional distress.
Jason Derulo and Tristan Thompson are the same person different font— SLYTHERIN (@XOhoneyh) October 6, 2023